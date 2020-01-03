Manchester United's List Of Injuries Before Their FA Cup Clash Against Wolves

Manchester United will next face Wolves for their Round 3 clash of FA Cup 2019-20 on January 4, 2020. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will travel without six of their key players. They are out due to injury. Midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba will miss the clash because of a knee injury. Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo are also ruled out from the match. Defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will also miss the match after picking up knee injuries. The Manchester United boss revealed that Sergio Romero will be in the starting XI against Wolves.

Also Read | Dani Olmo Set To Be Brought Back 'home' As Barcelona Prepare Bid For The Spaniard

Manchester United's injury crisis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a recent interview, revealed that he won't decide the final squad until the day of the match. Ole stated that Paul Pogba is surely out of the clash while Axel, Eric and Tim are close to recovery. However, they won't be ready for the match. The manager informed that even Rojo will be unavailable for the match as his recovery is in process. "There are a couple of feelings of illness and cold, which is normal for this time [of the year], so I'll just have to see who wakes up tomorrow and feels ok," said Ole.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Claims That Sergio Aguero Is 'irreplaceable' In Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer further added that Manchester United will continue with their regular training. However, some players will miss it due to illness. Wolves knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals last season. Wolves are unbeaten against Manchester United in their last four meetings. Ole Gunner Solskjaer will try to get back to winning ways after facing a loss against Arsenal in their last Premier League clash.

Also Read | How David Beckham Was Supposed To Look In The Year 2020 According To FourFourTwo

West Ham and Manchester United are among four Premier League clubs linked with Benfica youngster Gedson Fernandes - but why is the 20-year-old in demand?https://t.co/qtjadBviZm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 3, 2020

Also Read | Man United Transfer Rumours: Premier League Return For Emre Can?