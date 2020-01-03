SEV Vs ATH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sevilla host Athletic Bilbao for their Matchday 19 clash in the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Sevilla are currently on the third spot of the points table with just ten wins in 18 games (Draws 4, Losses 4). Julen Lopetegui's side have a total of 34 points to their name. Sevilla have won thrice in their last 5 games. The hosts have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 17 goals. They have a goal difference of +6.

As for Athletic Bilbao, they are on the seventh spot of the points table with 7 wins in 18 games (Draws 7, Losses 4). Athletic Bilbao have just won twice in their last 5 games. Athletic Bilbao have managed to bag a total of 28 points in the season with a goal difference of (+7). The match is scheduled for Friday, January 3rd, 2020 (January 4th, 1:30 AM IST) at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Here's the SEV vs ATH Dream11 prediction.

SEV vs ATH Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

T Vaclik (SEV) (Points: 40.5)

Defenders

J Navas (SEV) (Points: 58)

S Reguilon (SEV) (Points: 54)

D Carlos (SEV) (Points: 46.5)

Y Berchiche (ATH) (Points: 40.5)

Midfielders

E Banega (SEV) (Points: 63.5)

J Jordan (SEV) (Points: 37.5)

F Vazquez (SEV) (Points: 26.5)

U Lopez (ATH) (Points: 18.5)

Forwards

I Williams (ATH) (Points: 20.5)

R Garcia-Escudero (ATH) (Points: 14)

SEV vs ATH Dream11 team

Probable Playing XI

Sevilla

Tomas Vaclik (GK), Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Daniel Carrico, Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordan, Ever Banega, Nolito, Franco Vazquez, Luuk de Jong

Athletico Bilbao

Unai Simon (GK), Inigo Lekue, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Nunez, Yuri, Dani Garcia, San Jose, Inaki Williams, Unai Lopez, Inigo Cordoba, Raul Garcia

