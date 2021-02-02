ESS Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, DFB-Pokal Match Preview

Rot-Weiss Essen, who are currently in the fourth tier of German football, will host Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal. The match is scheduled to be played at Stadion Essen on Tuesday, February 2, and set to kick off at 11.00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ESS vs LEV Dream11 prediction, playing 11 alongside other match details.

Rot-Weiss Essen have been impressive in their ongoing season so far as they walk into the match following an unbeaten run that extends up to 22 league games in the ongoing season. Manager Christian Neidhart's men missed out on promotion and will be aiming to get back into the third tier of German football this season. The 52-year-old manager helped the Rhine-based club as they have pulled up a string of impressive performances and will likely give Bayer Leverkusen a tough fight on Tuesday.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, will walk into the match following two consecutive defeats at the hands of Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig. A string of poor performances in Bundesliga now sees them at the fifth position in Germany's top-flight league with a massive 13-point difference from league leaders Bayern Munich. Peter Bosz's men will see this match as an opportunity to get back on the right track and move on the winning ways with a win on Tuesday.

ESS vs LEV Playing 11

Rot-Weiss Essen - Daniel Davari, Daniel Heber, Felix Herzenbruch, Alexander Hahn, Isaiah Young, Sandro Plechaty, Amara Conde, Marco Kehl-Gomez, Joshua Endres, Dennis Grote, Simon Engelmann.

Bayer Leverkusen - Lukas Hradecky, Wendell, Edmond Tapsoba, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Tin Jedvaj, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario.

ESS vs LEV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Daniel Davari

Defenders- Alexander Hahn, Edmond Tapsoba, Felix Herzenbruch, Wendell

Midfielders- Kerem Demirbay, Dennis Grote, Florian Wirtz

Strikers- Lucas Alario, Simon Engelmann, Leon Bailey

ESS vs LEV Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Simon Engelmann or Lucas Alario

Vice-Captain- Leon Bailey or Dennis Grote

ESS vs LEV Match Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen will start the match with a depleted squad as Peter Bosz will be without seven first-team players. However, Bayer Leverkusen boasts a strong squad with great quality and will likely see the match through. We expect the Bundesliga outfit to edge out a narrow win and progress to the quarter-finals of the German Cup

Prediction- Rot-Weiss Essen 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Note: The above ESS vs LEV Dream11 prediction, ESS vs LEV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ESS vs LEV Dream11 Team and ESS vs LEV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.