Europa League: All Teams In Group F End On Identical Points But Who Advanced To Next Stage

The group-stage matches of the UEFA Europa League are done and dusted with Roma and Feyenoord being the last teams to book their place in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage. Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal also signed off their respective group-stage campaign with victories. While most of the teams had already booked their place in the next round of the tournament, the scenario in Group F was completely different.

How did Feyenoord, Midtjylland get out of Group F?

Group F of the Europa League comprised Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Lazio and Sturm Graz. To everyone's surprise, all four teams ended with the same number of points (8) after playing the same number of matches (6). Feyenoord topped the Group F Europa League points table followed by Midtjylland, Lazio and Sturm Graz. However, Dutch club Feyenoord and Denmark's Midtjylland were able to get out of Group F of the UEFA Europa League thanks to their goal differences. While Feyenoord secured their place in the knockout stage, Midtjylland went to the playoff stage, while third-placed Lazio made their way to the Europa Conference League.

Following the completion of the group stage all the eight Europa League group winners directly advance to the Europa League Round of 16. Meanwhile, the eight Europa League group runners-up will face the eight third-ranked teams of the UEFA Champions League groups in the playoff phase. The UEFA Europa League draw which will be held on November 7 will decide the pairings.

UEFA Europa League group stage final standings

Group winners who advanced directly to the round of 16

Arsenal (England), Fenerbahçe (Turkey), ﻿Ferencváros (Hungary), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Freiburg (Germany), Real Betis (Spain), Real Sociedad (Spain), Union SG (Belgium)

Group runners-up who Progress to the knockout round play-offs

Manchester United (England), Midtjylland (Denmark), Monaco (France), Nantes (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Rennes (France), Roma (Italy), Union Berlin (Germany)

Third-placed teams who will play in UEFA Europa Conference League

AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Bodø/Glimt (Norway), Braga (Portugal), Lazio (Italy), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Qarabağ (Azerbaijan), Sheriff (Moldova), Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Third-placed teams from the Champions League group for Europa League knockout round play-offs

Ajax (Netherlands), Barcelona (Spain), Juventus (Italy), Leverkusen (Germany), Salzburg (Austria), Sevilla (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Sporting CP (Portugal)