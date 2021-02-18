Europa League Fixtures, Schedule, Round Of 32 Preview And All Live Stream Details

Europa League action returns on Thursday, February 18, 2021, after almost two months of the conclusion of the group stage clash. The Round of 32 is set to witness some intense fixtures with several top clubs in the fray to edge past further in the knockout competition. Here are the detailed Europa League fixtures, schedule and live stream details.

Europa League fixtures: Man United play Real Sociedad

Man United and Real Sociedad will travel to Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the round of 32 clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men got off to a scintillating start in the group stage of the Champions League. But their struggling performance in the final few games spelt trouble for Man United. And their defeat against RB Leipzig in the final group stage clash saw them exit the Champions League and subsequently dropped down to the Europa League.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, displayed a decent run of form in the group stage of the Europa League. The Spanish outfit finished second in the Group F standings with nine points in six games. Interestingly, Real Sociedad racked up a mere two victories. Meanwhile, Napoli finished atop the standings with 11 points.

Europa League fixtures: Spurs square off against Wolfsberg

Wolfsberg finished second in the Group K standings, having bagged 10 points in six games, racking up three victories and two defeats. Interestingly, group leaders Dynamo Zagreb managed 14 points to their credit. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur topped the Group J charts winning four of their six group stage games. Jose Mourinho's men finished just a point above second-placed Antwerp.

Where to watch Europa League live?

The live broadcast for the Round of 32 fixtures of the Europa League will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Europa League live stream for the games will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Europa League schedule and fixtures

(All timings in IST)

Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge - Thursday, February 18, 8.30 pm

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United - Thursday, February 18, 11.25 pm

Wolfsberg vs Tottenham Hotspur - Thursday, February 18, 11.25 pm

Olympiacos vs PSV - Thursday, February 18, 11.25 pm

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City - Thursday, February 18, 11.25 pm

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen - Thursday, February 18, 11.25 pm

Crvena Zvezda vs AC Milan - Thursday, February 18, 11.25 pm

Braga vs AS Roma - Thursday, February 18, 11.25 pm

Benfica vs Arsenal - Thursday, February 18 (February 19 IST), 1.30 am

Molde vs Hoffenheim - Thursday, February 18 (February 19 IST), 1.30 am

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Thursday, February 18 (February 19 IST), 1.30 am

Antwerp vs Rangers - Thursday, February 18 (February 19 IST), 1.30 am

Granada vs Napoli - Thursday, February 18 (February 19 IST), 1.30 am

RB Salzburg vs Villarreal - Thursday, February 18 (February 19 IST), 1.30 am

