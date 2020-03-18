Europa League Round Of 16: Fulham Beat Juventus In Historic Comeback On March 18, 2010

A decade ago, on this day, the Europa League witnessed one of the greatest comebacks of all time. The Fulham vs Juventus game in the second leg of the Europa League was one to remember for English fans while the Juventus faithful were left hoping to forget all about that night. Take a look back at the Fulham vs Juventus result and the Fulham vs Juventus highlights of the Europa League second leg amid the coronavirus outbreak which has put most of the countries in the world on lockdown.

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs To Fight Broadcasters' Potential £750m Fine If Season Gets Cancelled

Fulham vs Juventus highlights: Europa League last 16

The first leg of the Europa League last-16 clash between Juventus and Fulham ended 3-1 in favour of the home side at the Stadio Olimpico di Turin. However, there was still hope for the Cottagers to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League as Dickson Etuhu scored the solitary away goal for the visitors in Turin.

ALSO READ: Odisha FC Part Ways With Coach Josep Gombau

Fulham vs Juventus result: second leg of the Europa League: 4-1 (5-4 on aggregate)

Trailing 3-1 against the Italians, the home side needed to overturn a two-goal deficit without conceding in order to progress to the last eight of the Europa League. But the Fulham vs Juventus result in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 at Craven Cottage will be etched into the memories of the Cottagers for life as they made one of the most historic comebacks in Europa League football.

18th March 2010 is a date that lives forever in our memories. ♾



So, across our channels on Wednesday, we’re going to pretend it’s 2010 again. 📼#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 17, 2020

Fulham vs Juventus result: Fulham vs Juventus highlights

Not many fans expected the Fulham vs Juventus result as it was when David Trezeguet opened the scoring early for Juventus virtually putting the game beyond the reach of the English outfit, but Bobby Zamora soon fired Fulham level on the night. Fabio Cannavaro's sending off proved to be a decisive moment in the game and Zoltan Gera added a second just before half time setting up a mouth-watering last 45 minute period.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Return On The Cards By May 3, As Matches Will Be Played Behind Closed Doors: Report

The Hungarian, Gera, then tucked away a neat penalty to get Fulham level in the tie. Substitute Clint Dempsey then sent the home fans into delirium with a chipped finish over Antonio Chimentiwon before Jonathan Zebina was sent off as Juventus ended the game with nine players.

Fulham vs Juventus highlights:

Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has put many countries in lockdown, rewind time and catch the Fulham vs Juventus highlights of the second leg in the Europe League here:

ALSO READ: Diogo Dalot Plays Alongside Bruno Fernandes While In Self-quarantine; Watch Video