Premier League Clubs To Fight Broadcasters' Potential £750m Fine If Season Gets Cancelled

The Premier League clubs could land in a potential fight with Premier League broadcasters. Following the Premier League suspended news, Premier League broadcasters may look to impose a fine on the clubs in the English top-flight if the season does not conclude on time. If the Premier League broadcasters decide to play an ugly game with the clubs by fining the Premier League £750 million, the Premier League TV ratings could take a massive hit.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Keen To Release Gareth Bale For FREE This Summer: Report

Premier League Coronavirus: Premier League suspended

The FA posted a statement on the Premier League coronavirus issue deciding to suspend the EFL and Premier League following the spread of the deadly bug.

We've collectively agreed with the @premierleague and @EFL to suspend the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.https://t.co/RnJlJjtY77 — The FA (@FA) March 13, 2020

Premier League TV ratings affected by Premier League broadcasters

The current Premier League broadcasters' package is worth £3 billion over three seasons, for the 190 Premier League games in a season, Sky Sports have the rights to air 128 live matches while BT Sport can screen 52. However, there is a chance that the Premier League TV ratings could take a hit if the Premier League broadcasters make a decision to fine the Premier League clubs for not finishing the season before July 31 as stated in the agreement.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho Invites More Trouble, Could Face 5 Years In Jail Over Money Laundering Charges

The Premier League risk breaching the £3billion TV contract for this season if the competition is not completed by the end of July. Under contracts signed with Sky, BT and overseas broadcasters, the PL are committed to delivering a completed programme by July 31. pic.twitter.com/Nb9wSwiV9x — De Maestro. (@kingdemaestro) March 17, 2020

Premier League coronavirus: Clubs pay the price

The delays and uncertainties over when the season can resume leaves clubs facing the prospect of breaching their agreement with the Premier League broadcasters. However, it still remains to be seen whether the Premier League broadcasters will look to enter into an ugly legal battle against the clubs to recoup a portion of their money, which would come up to £37million for each club if enough games aren't televised. The Premier League TV ratings will take a big hit, but it's quite certain that the top-flight clubs would not accept such financial punishments lightly and they have reportedly already started preparing for that scenario.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Pandemic Forces Ronald Koeman's Barcelona Clause To Delay Until 2021

Premier League coronavirus: Premier League TV ratings could impact the future

With the current Premier League TV deal expiring in 2022, clubs understand the importance for companies such as Sky and BT to maintain a good relationship with the Premier League ahead of their next negotiation period for the next TV rights package.

ALSO READ: Diogo Dalot Plays Alongside Bruno Fernandes While In Self-quarantine; Watch Video