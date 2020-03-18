Diogo Dalot Plays Alongside Bruno Fernandes While In Self-quarantine; Watch Video

As Premier League stands suspended fearing the coronavirus pandemic, football stars have been asked to undergo self-isolation. As with other club players, Manchester United stars have been put under self-quarantine too. A video of United stars Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes practising together in self-isolation has emerged.
Quarantine life’s 😅— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 17, 2020
After all.. who won it, @B_Fernandes8? 😂
Let people decide.. pic.twitter.com/mcgKpquyZ1
In the video posted by Diogo Dalot on Twitter, he is seen playing alongside his Man United teammate Bruno Fernandes. The duo appears to work on their shooting skills. Diogo Dalot mocks Bruno Fernandes, as he copies Fernandes' celebration after netting past him. Meanwhile, Fernandes does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii celebration.’
They better of have washed their hands after touching the 🌲 🤣🤣🤣— Poch In (@anas_488) March 17, 2020
Cr7 style— Ayantunde Adewale (Omo Idowu) (@adewaleyclassic) March 17, 2020
Bruno won! go get the ball!!😠😅— 324 (@uchechukwu324) March 17, 2020
Bruno looking for a ball in a tree in a backyard is what I needed to see today 😂— Joe (@Joe444497) March 17, 2020
Love this brotherhood between you lads— Liam (@Utd_Liam_) March 17, 2020
All Premier League fixtures have been suspended until April fearing the coronavirus outbreak. There have been reports that the league might be extended until June or July to ensure the completion of the competition.
Premier League clubs have planned to raise an important issue in the meeting that is to be held on Thursday. The clubs have decided to suggest the idea of playing games behind closed doors, while live broadcast could be done on TV. This has been ideated considering the fact that over 92 games are yet to be played in the competition.
