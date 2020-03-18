The Debate
Diogo Dalot Plays Alongside Bruno Fernandes While In Self-quarantine; Watch Video

Football News

Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were seen practising shots in a video posted by the latter. Coronavirus has forced league's suspension.

As Premier League stands suspended fearing the coronavirus pandemic, football stars have been asked to undergo self-isolation. As with other club players, Manchester United stars have been put under self-quarantine too. A video of United stars Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes practising together in self-isolation has emerged.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet paper

Man United players self-quarantine: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes practice shooting

In the video posted by Diogo Dalot on Twitter, he is seen playing alongside his Man United teammate Bruno Fernandes. The duo appears to work on their shooting skills. Diogo Dalot mocks Bruno Fernandes, as he copies Fernandes' celebration after netting past him. Meanwhile, Fernandes does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii celebration.’

Also Read | Man United's £47 million signing Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League POTM award

Man United players self-quarantine: Fans react to Diogo Dalot's video

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes is what James Milner is to Liverpool, joke Manchester United players

Premier league coronavirus: Games suspended until April

All Premier League fixtures have been suspended until April fearing the coronavirus outbreak. There have been reports that the league might be extended until June or July to ensure the completion of the competition. 

Premier league coronavirus: New suggestions to be discussed soon

Premier League clubs have planned to raise an important issue in the meeting that is to be held on Thursday. The clubs have decided to suggest the idea of playing games behind closed doors, while live broadcast could be done on TV. This has been ideated considering the fact that over 92 games are yet to be played in the competition.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes shushes Pep Guardiola, wins United fans over in Manchester derby: Watch

