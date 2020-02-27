Is Bruno Fernandes Playing Tonight Vs Club Brugge? Man United Europa League Team News

Bruno Fernandes can be considered as a good luck charm which Manchester United needed for a long time. The Portuguese attacking-midfielder is everything that Manchester United fans thought Paul Pogba would be. He was on the scoresheet against Watford and also provided an elite assist. Ole Gunner Solsjkaer might consider starting him in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Club Brugge.

Read more to find the answers to the questions: 'is Bruno Fernandes playing tonight', 'when is Bruno Fernandes coming back' and 'what happened to Bruno Fernandes?'

The big question: Is Bruno Fernandes playing tonight?

Manchester United managed to come back from a one-goal deficit as their away game (against Club Brugge) ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Manchester United will host the Belgian-side tonight for their reverse fixture. The question - 'is Bruno Fernandes playing tonight' - remains crucial. Well, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might just use his trump card in the match as winning the Europa League is their best chance to qualify for the Champions League next year.

Is Bruno Fernandes playing tonight?

Club Brugge is not a team to be taken lightly. They managed a slick draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu stadium earlier this year in Champions League. So the answer to the question - 'is Bruno Fernandes playing tonight' - is probably a yes. However, Manchester United are awaiting a big Premier League fixture. They will be travelling to Goodison Park to face Everton over the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to capitalize on their positive momentum to keep their top 4 race alive and Bruno Fernandes' involvement will be very crucial in that game too.

Bruno Fernandes injury update: When is Bruno Fernandes coming back?

Bruno Fernandes is 100 per cent fit and there are no signs of any injuries. Bruno Fernandes is likely to feature in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Club Brugge. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can name him in the starting XI or he might come in as a substitute. Bruno Fernandes will most probably also start against Everton.

Bruno Fernandes’ impact towards Manchester United has been insane pic.twitter.com/UpgaPZnDEV — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) February 24, 2020

