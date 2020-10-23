Europa League Results & Highlights: Arsenal Survive Rapid Wein Scare, Milan See Off Celtic

Quick links:
After the Champions League, it was the turn of the Europa League to provide some entertaining games of football. A total of 73 goals were scored across 24 games on Matchday 1 of the Europa League. While most Premier League sides won comfortably, AZ Alkmaar recorded a surprise away victory over Napoli. Here's a roundup of the Europa League results from this week and a look at the Europa League highlights.
Tottenham enjoyed a comfortable home victory against Austrian side LASK as they began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory. Lucas Moura put his side ahead in the 18th minute, finishing off debutant Carlos Vinicius’ square pass. Spurs doubled their lead soon when Gareth Bale’s cross was inadvertently turned into the own net by Andres Andrade for an unfortunate own-goal. Son Heung-min wrapped up the proceedings six minutes from time, with the South Korean finding the back of the net as Vinicius registered his second assist of the night.
AC Milan emerged victorious in a game of few chances as they registered a crucial 3-1 victory away at Celtic. Notably, four out of the five shots on target in the Celtic vs AC Milan game ended in the back of the net. It was Rade Krunic who headed AC Milan into the lead with his debut goal, while Brahim Diaz made it 2-0 minutes before the break. Mohamed Elyounoussi’s goal late in the second half threatened a comeback but a Jens Petter Hauge strike in injury time sealed the win for AC Milan.
The Gunners survived a major scare in the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien game, with Mikel Arteta’s side coming from behind to start their Europa League campaign on a winning note. Rapid Wien started the game strongly, forcing goalkeeper Bernd Leno into a couple of saves in the first half. The Austrian side looked on course for a famous victory after Taxiarchis Fountas kicked the ball into an empty net after Bernd Leno’s howler.
However, a David Luiz header in the 70th minute and a strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four minutes after handed the north London side a 2-1 victory.
