Europa League Results & Highlights: Arsenal Survive Rapid Wein Scare, Milan See Off Celtic

After the Champions League, it was the turn of the Europa League to provide some entertaining games of football. A total of 73 goals were scored across 24 games on Matchday 1 of the Europa League. While most Premier League sides won comfortably, AZ Alkmaar recorded a surprise away victory over Napoli. Here's a roundup of the Europa League results from this week and a look at the Europa League highlights.

Europa League results: Tottenham vs LASK

Which of these eye-catching North London signings impressed most? 🧐



⚪️ Carlos Vinícius

🔴 Thomas Partey#UEL pic.twitter.com/EVKYjDX0dy — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 22, 2020

Tottenham enjoyed a comfortable home victory against Austrian side LASK as they began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory. Lucas Moura put his side ahead in the 18th minute, finishing off debutant Carlos Vinicius’ square pass. Spurs doubled their lead soon when Gareth Bale’s cross was inadvertently turned into the own net by Andres Andrade for an unfortunate own-goal. Son Heung-min wrapped up the proceedings six minutes from time, with the South Korean finding the back of the net as Vinicius registered his second assist of the night.

Europa League highlights: Celtic vs AC Milan

AC Milan emerged victorious in a game of few chances as they registered a crucial 3-1 victory away at Celtic. Notably, four out of the five shots on target in the Celtic vs AC Milan game ended in the back of the net. It was Rade Krunic who headed AC Milan into the lead with his debut goal, while Brahim Diaz made it 2-0 minutes before the break. Mohamed Elyounoussi’s goal late in the second half threatened a comeback but a Jens Petter Hauge strike in injury time sealed the win for AC Milan.

These 4 sides were relentless in attack. Who entertained the most? 🍿#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 22, 2020

Europa League fixtures: Arsenal vs Rapid Wien

🔴 Super sub Aubameyang! 🔥



Arsenal lead in Vienna after going a goal down 👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/HSoQLQiKQk — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 22, 2020

The Gunners survived a major scare in the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien game, with Mikel Arteta’s side coming from behind to start their Europa League campaign on a winning note. Rapid Wien started the game strongly, forcing goalkeeper Bernd Leno into a couple of saves in the first half. The Austrian side looked on course for a famous victory after Taxiarchis Fountas kicked the ball into an empty net after Bernd Leno’s howler.

However, a David Luiz header in the 70th minute and a strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four minutes after handed the north London side a 2-1 victory.

Complete Europa League results summary

BSC Young Boys 1-2 Roma

CSKA Sofia 0-2 CFR Cluj

Dundalk 1-2 Molde

Rapid Wien 1-2 Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 Nice

Hapoel Be’er Sheva 3-1 Slavia Praha

Lech Poznan 2-4 Benfica

Standard 0-2 Rangers

PAOK 1-1 Omonia Nicosia

PSV 1-2 Granada

Rijeka 0-1 Real Sociedad

Napoli 0-1 AZ Alkmaar

Leicester City 3-0 Zorya

Sporting Braga 3-0 AEK Athens

Celtic 1-3 AC Milan

Sparta Praha 1-4 Lille

Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 Qarabag

Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor

Ludogorets 1-2 Antwerp

Tottenham 3-0 LASK

Dinamo Zagreb 0-0 Feyenoord

Wolfsberger AC 1-1 CSKA Moscow

Slovan Liberec 1-0 Gent

Hoffenheim 2-0 Red Star Belgrade

Image Credits: Europa League Twitter