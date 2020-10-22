Van Dijk Injury Worse Than Speculated, Liverpool Defender Might Struggle On Return

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were successful in pulling off a victory against AFC Ajax in their Champions League opener in their first 90 minutes in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. However, Klopp will likely have to find a suitable solution to deal with his absence, as a recent report now suggests Van Dijk's injury may be more serious than thought earlier.

Van Dijk return to be prolonged?

The tests conducted on Van Dijk after the horrendous challenge by Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby revealed that he will have to undergo surgery soon. Although Liverpool put out no stipulated time scale for his return on the field, it was largely speculated that he might miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

A report by The Athletic insists that the Van Dijk injury crisis is worse than earlier expected. It was earlier known that he had torn his ACL, but the report claims that the injury extends beyond mere ligament tear. Van Dijk might not be able to return on the field at least until next season, suggests the report, casting further doubt on if the Dutchman will ever be the same again.

Liverpool players devastated after Van Dijk ACL tear

Liverpool players are yet to come to terms with Van Dijk requiring surgery. Georginio Wijnaldum claimed in the pre-match presser that the Reds are still devastated with the injury. He went on to lash out at Jordan Pickford, claiming that his approach towards the challenge was 'stupid'.

Wijnaldum: "Of course we were upset. The way Pickford went into the challenge was completely stupid in my opinion. I believe he didn't want to injury Virgil, but the way he made the tackle, he didn't care about what happened after the tackle." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 20, 2020

Although Wijnaldum does not cater to the idea that Pickford wanted to injure Van Dijk on purpose, the Liverpool midfielder insists Pickford's lack of empathy after the tackle was clearly visible. He further states that such incidents have become the new normal against Everton and pinned the blame on the Toffees for 'taking the game way too far against them'.

With Van Dijk return prolonged, will Klopp go on with the current Liverpool defenders?

Liverpool manager Klopp will now have to cope in the absence of Van Dijk. The Premier-League winning boss during a pre-match presser insisted that he arrived into the season with three Liverpool defenders and a couple of youngsters. "It becomes difficult to provide game time to every centre-back," Klopp said, citing the fact that the position does not see much rotation. However, their first 90 minutes without Van Dijk saw them defensively solid overall, with Fabinho particularly impressive at centre-back. Youngster Rhys Williams also featured in the dying minutes against Ajax.

Image courtesy: Virgil van Dijk Twitter