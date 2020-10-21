Mesut Ozil Slams Arsenal After Being Axed From Premier League Squad, Fans Show Sympathy

Earlier on Wednesday, Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to share an emotional message and express his disappointment at being excluded from Mikel Arteta's plans for the remainder of the year. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was left out of Arsenal's Europa League and Premier League squads, meaning Ozil won't be available for selection at least until January 2021. However, the 32-year-old has vowed to continue to fight for an opportunity to play for the Gunners despite several reports claiming that Ozil might have already played his last game for Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil message to Arsenal fans on Twitter

On Tuesday, several reports in the UK claimed that Mesut Ozil might have played already played his last game for Arsenal after the German was omitted from Mikel Arteta's Europa League and domestic league squads for the first half of the campaign. Ozil hasn't played for Arsenal since March while failing to make a matchday squad under Mikel Arteta since June. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that the playmaker will continue to receive his £350,000-a-week wages to train and maintain his fitness for the remainder of the year despite not having made the cut in the Arsenal squad.

In response to being axed by Arsenal, Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to express his disappointment. "This is a difficult message to write for all Arsenal fans that have supported me as I'm really disappointed to have not made the Premier League squad list.", Ozil wrote.

He added: "When I signed my contract extension in 2018, I pledged loyalty to this club I adore and I'm sad it hasn't been reciprocated. I always tried my best to return to remain positive so that I could maybe return to the squad and that's why I kept silent for so long." In conclusion, Ozil claimed that he will continue to fight for a chance, vowing that he won't allow his seventh season at the club to end in a sad state of affairs.

Why is Mesut Ozil not in Arsenal squad? Mesut Ozil Twitter post receives sympathy from fans

Following Ozil's response to being dropped from Arsenal's squad for this year, several fans reacted to the 32-year-old's post. One wrote, "It's so sad not to see you play, wish we had you in the squad" while another added, "This club simply doesn't deserve you." A third commented, "The way you've been treated is a disgrace, best player since we've moved to the Emirates."

The way they are treating you is a disgrace, the greatest player of the Emirates Era who joined us, stuck by us and loved this club during its hardest period.



254 appearances

️44 goals

77 assists

4 FA Cups



❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xp7KS9HEvh — TheArseneView (@TheArseneView) October 21, 2020

We love you Mesut❤️

You don’t deserve his — Daniel™️ (@AfcDxniel) October 21, 2020

However, several fans were also curious as to why Ozil was not included in Arsenal's Premier League squad. According to reports from The Mirror, Arsenal had hoped to agree on a deal and terminate Ozi's contract, which ends next summer. It is believed that Arsenal planned to axe Ozil after he failed to agree to the wage cuts following the pandemic.

Image Credits - Mesut Ozil Instagram