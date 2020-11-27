Europa League Results And Highlights As Spurs Score 4, Napoli Pay Iconic Maradona Tribute

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur continued their sensational run of form in the Europa League as they edged past with ease against Ludogorets, netting four past their opponents. Besides, scenes at San Paolo were emotionally pumped as the Italian giants paid tribute to club legend Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday.

Tottenham vs Ludogorets highlights: Mourinho's men run riot at home

Tottenham continued their dominance in the Europa League at home as they humiliated Ludogorets on Thursday. Carlos Vinicius opened the scoring after latching on to a deflected shot from Dele Alli, bagging his first goal with Spurs. Alli again rose to the occasion to help Vinicius double the lead in the 34th minute.

Besides, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura scored once each in the second half even as Ludogorets failed to manage a single shot on target. The Premier League heavyweights sit second in Group J of the Europa League standings, having managed nine points, same as that of leaders Antwerp.

Europa League highlights: The Napoli Maradona tribute before crushing Rijeka

Fans assembled outside Stadio San Paolo as they paid tribute to Argentine great Diego Maradona. Napoli players donned the number 10 shirt imprinted with Maradona's name, who is credited to have guided the club to its two Serie A titles in its history. Some reports also claim the stadium will be renamed after the club legend in his honour.

Napoli paid an epic tribute to their club legend as they smashed twice against Rijeka. Matteo Politano and Hirving Lozano bagged a goal each to help the Serie A giants claim the top spot in Group F of Europa League standings with nine points to their credit, while Real Sociedad trail the leaders by two points.

Europa League results

Tel Aviv 1-1 Villarreal

AEK Athens 0-3 Zorya Luhansk

CSKA Moscow 0-0 Fayenoord

Wolfsberg 0-3 Dynamo Zagreb

Liberec 0-2 Hoffenheim

Gent 0-2 Crvena Zvezda

Qarabag 2-3 Sivasspor

Braga 3-3 Leicester City

CSKA Sofia 0-1 Young Boys

Lille 1-1 Milan

LASK 0-2 Antwerp

Molde 0-3 Arsenal

Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic

Nice 1-3 Slavia Praha

PSV 2-3 PAOK

Standard Liege 2-1 Lech Poznan

CFR Cluj 0-2 Roma

Granada 2-1 AC Omonia

Leverkusen 4-1 Beer Sheva

Dundalk 1-3 Rapid Wien

AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Real Soceidad

