Europa League Results And Highlights: Spurs Hammer Antwerp, Leicester Cruise Past Athens

Despite having already clinched a berth in the Round of 32 of the Europa League, Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur arrived in top form against Royal Antwerp to defeat the travelling side 2-0. Elsewhere, Leicester City defeated AEK Athens to finish atop the Group G standings, while a draw between Napoli and Real Sociedad ensured the two sides progressed in the knockout stage of the club competition.
Jose Mourinho's men were already past the group stage before the game against Antwerp, who were leading the points charts. But the Premier League leaders ensured a splendid display at home to finish atop the Group J standings. Carlos Vinicius and Giovani Lo Celso struck two second-half goals to clinch a splendid victory.
Spurs dominated the game with 10 shots on target, while Antwerp had none. Despite the defeat, Antwerp seems to have lost nothing from the clash, having already sealed a berth among the Europa League qualified teams before the clash. They sit second in the Group J standings, having racked up 12 points in six games.
Premier League heavyweights Leicester City put in a sensational display to round off their group stage of the Europa League. Chengiz Under and Harvey Barnes netted early in the game to seal the tie, subsequently finishing top of the Group G standings, while SC Braga also clinched a victory against Zorya Luhansk to qualify for the next round with Leicester City.
A draw between Napoli and Real Sociedad could have ensured that the two teams qualified for the next round of the Europa League. And that's what exactly happened with Piotr Zielinski scoring the opener for Gennaro Gattuso, while Willian Jose bagging an injury-time equaliser to sail his side through the group stage.
Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Praha
CSKA Sofia 3-1 Roma
Standard Liege 2-2 Benfica
Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal
Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers
PSV 4-0 Omonia
Rijeka 2-1 AZ Alkmaar
Rapid Wien 2-2 Molde
PAOK 0-0 Granada
Beer-Sheva 1-0 Nice
Young Boys 2-1 CFR Cluj
Sparta Prague 0-1 AC Milan
Ludugorets 1-3 LASK
Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent
Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moscow
Celtic 3-2 Lille
Tel Aviv 1-0 Sivasspor
Wolfsberg 2-0 Feyenoord
Liberec 0-0 Crvena Zvezda
Group A - AS Roma, Young Boys
Group B - Arsenal, Molde
Group C - Slavia Prague, Bayer Leverkusen
Group D - Rangers, Benfica
Group E - PSV Eindhoven, Granada
Group F - Napoli, Real Sociedad
Group G - Leicester City, Braga
Group H - AC Milan, Lille
Group I - Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Group J - Tottenham Hotspur, Antwerp
Group K - Dinamo Zagreb, Wolfsberger
Group L - Hoffenheim, Red Star