Europa League Results And Highlights: Spurs Hammer Antwerp, Leicester Cruise Past Athens

Despite having already clinched a berth in the Round of 32 of the Europa League, Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur arrived in top form against Royal Antwerp to defeat the travelling side 2-0. Elsewhere, Leicester City defeated AEK Athens to finish atop the Group G standings, while a draw between Napoli and Real Sociedad ensured the two sides progressed in the knockout stage of the club competition.

Tottenham vs Antwerp Europa League highlights: Spurs shine at home

Jose Mourinho's men were already past the group stage before the game against Antwerp, who were leading the points charts. But the Premier League leaders ensured a splendid display at home to finish atop the Group J standings. Carlos Vinicius and Giovani Lo Celso struck two second-half goals to clinch a splendid victory.

Spurs dominated the game with 10 shots on target, while Antwerp had none. Despite the defeat, Antwerp seems to have lost nothing from the clash, having already sealed a berth among the Europa League qualified teams before the clash. They sit second in the Group J standings, having racked up 12 points in six games.

Europa League highlights: Leicester City defeat AEK Athens, Napoli settle for a draw

Premier League heavyweights Leicester City put in a sensational display to round off their group stage of the Europa League. Chengiz Under and Harvey Barnes netted early in the game to seal the tie, subsequently finishing top of the Group G standings, while SC Braga also clinched a victory against Zorya Luhansk to qualify for the next round with Leicester City.

A draw between Napoli and Real Sociedad could have ensured that the two teams qualified for the next round of the Europa League. And that's what exactly happened with Piotr Zielinski scoring the opener for Gennaro Gattuso, while Willian Jose bagging an injury-time equaliser to sail his side through the group stage.

Europa League results

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Praha

CSKA Sofia 3-1 Roma

Standard Liege 2-2 Benfica

Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal

Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers

PSV 4-0 Omonia

Rijeka 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Rapid Wien 2-2 Molde

PAOK 0-0 Granada

Beer-Sheva 1-0 Nice

Young Boys 2-1 CFR Cluj

Sparta Prague 0-1 AC Milan

Ludugorets 1-3 LASK

Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent

Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moscow

Celtic 3-2 Lille

Tel Aviv 1-0 Sivasspor

Wolfsberg 2-0 Feyenoord

Liberec 0-0 Crvena Zvezda

Europa League qualified teams

Group A - AS Roma, Young Boys

Group B - Arsenal, Molde

Group C - Slavia Prague, Bayer Leverkusen

Group D - Rangers, Benfica

Group E - PSV Eindhoven, Granada

Group F - Napoli, Real Sociedad

Group G - Leicester City, Braga

Group H - AC Milan, Lille

Group I - Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Group J - Tottenham Hotspur, Antwerp

Group K - Dinamo Zagreb, Wolfsberger

Group L - Hoffenheim, Red Star

