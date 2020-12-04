Europa League Results And Highlights: Spurs Held By LASK, Arsenal Continue Perfect Run

Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League Matchday 5 fixture witnessed mixed reactions from club fans after Jose Mourinho's men were held by LASK away from home. Despite the thrilling encounter which ended in a 3-3 draw, the north London-based outfit succeeded in a Round of 32 Europa League qualification with a group stage game yet to be played.

Europa League results: Tottenham held by LASK

Tottenham travelled to Austria to take on LASK in an attempt to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the competition. A point was all that was needed for Mourinho's men to edge past the group stage and the north Londoners succeed in it, although the manager was left embarrassed with the scoreline.

Despite conceding first, with Peter Michorl bagging the opener, Gareth Bale equalised from the spot, in the extra time of the first half. Besides, Son Heung-min put the Premier League side in the front in the second half. Johannes Eggestein, however, succeeded in bagging the equaliser, only for Dele Alli to again bag the lead within two minutes from the spot.

Although it appeared that Spurs were heading towards a victory with the injury time in play, LASK went on to bag the equaliser again, much to Mourinho's embarrassment. Mamoudou Karamoko scored the third goal for his side to salvage a point from the draw, but could not ensure a Round of 32 Europa League qualification, even as Spurs sit second in the Europa League standings.

Europa League results: Arsenal's blistering form continue

Premier League giants Arsenal were in top clutch form when they hosted Rapid Wein on Thursday. The Gunners saw off an easy victory at the Emirates with Alexandre Lacazette bagging the opener as early as 10 minutes. Besides, Pablo Mari and Eddie Nketiah also scored in the first half to see off Rapid Wein.

Although Koya Kitagawa pulled one goal back for the Austrian Bundesliga outfit, Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scored the fourth goal for Mikel Arteta in the 66th minute. The victory seals Arsenal's spot at the top in the Europa League standings with five victories in as many games and are through to the Round of 32.

Europa League highlights

Sivasspor 0-1 Villarreal

AC Milan 4-2 Celtic

Qarabag FK 1-1 Tel Aviv

Zorya Luhansk 0-1 Leicester City

AEK Athens 3-4 Braga

Gent 1-2 Liberec

Crvena Zvezda 0-0 Hoffenheim

Lille 2-1 Sparta Prague

CSKA Moscow 0-1 Wolfsberg

Feyenoord 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Antwerp 3-1 Ludogorets

Rangers 3-2 Standard Liege

CFR Cluj 0-0 CSKA Sofia

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Napoli

Slavia Praha 3-0 Beer-Shava

Granada 0-1 PSV

Molde 3-1 Dundalk

Real Sociedad 2-2

Rijeka Roma 3-1 Young Boys

Benfica 4-0 Lech Poznan

Nice 2-3 Leverkusen

AC Omonia 2-1 PAOK

