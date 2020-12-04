Jose Mourinho Accuses Spurs Stars of Lacking Motivation After LASK Draw In Europa League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has accused some of his players of not taking the Europa League seriously their 3-3 draw against LASK on Thursday night. Although the point ensured qualification into the next round for Spurs, Mourinho cut a frustrated figure as the North London giants conceded two goals in the last nine minutes. The 'Special One' also provided an update on star forward Harry Kane, claiming that the English attacker could be fit for the crunch game against Arsenal at the weekend.

Jose Mourinho post-match interview: Spurs boss lashes out at his players

Dele Alli's late penalty in the 86th minute seemed to have sealed an undeserved win for Mourinho's lacklustre Spurs but Mamoudou Karamoko's superb late effort ensured a share of the spoils for LASK. Peter Michorl and Johannes Eggestein scored for the hosts either side of Gareth Bale's 200th career goal and a Son Heung-min strike. However, a point for the Premier League club still meant that they secured qualification to the knockout stage.

José Mourinho on #thfc tonight: "Nothing new learnt. The fact that the Europa League group phase does not motivate some of the players. That some players are fundamental for us and I always need on the pitch in any circumstance." [Daily Express] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) December 3, 2020

However, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho clearly wasn't impressed with some of his players' efforts during the game and suggested that they lacked the motivation to play in group stages of the Europa League. In his post-match interview, Mourinho said, "I don't think I learnt anything new today. Some players aren't motivated enough to play in the Europa League group phase and I already knew that before."

"If we didn't have Hojbjerg and Sonny today, I don't think we would have a positive result. In fact, when I saw the warm-up before the game I had a feeling and I told the players before that there was a huge difference in intensity, communication and enthusiasm in their warm-up and our normal warm-up because I was looking at both. Nothing surprises me"

Mourinho also claimed that the result against LASK at the Linzer Stadion was better than his team's performance. However, the Portuguese boss had some positive news over the fitness of star striker, Harry Kane. Kane missed the game against LASK due to an unconfirmed issue, but Mourinho claimed that the 27-year-old should be fit for the North London derby on Sunday.

"I'm not interested in playing mind games. But I think he (Kane) will be fit for the game against Arsenal on Sunday. He's still receiving treatment". Kane has scored seven goals and contributed nine assists in 10 Premier League appearances this campaign, forming a formidable partnership with Son Heung-Min, who has also notched up nine league goals.

Image Credits - AP