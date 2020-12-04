Arsenal Fan Spotted With ‘Bring Back Mesut’ Banner At Emirates During Europa League Clash

Arsenal fans returned to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since March during the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Europa League clash, with 2000 fans watching the game from the stands. While most Arsenal fans would have enjoyed what they saw with the club running out 4-1 winners, one spectator made his feelings clear as he showcased a banner asking for the return of out of favour midfielder Mesut Ozil. Notably, the calls for Mesut Ozil have been getting stronger in recent weeks, with the club struggling offensively this campaign.

Also Read: Europa League Results And Highlights: Spurs Held By LASK, Arsenal Continue Perfect Run

Europa League results: Arsenal vs Rapid Wien match summary

With nothing left to play for in the group, Mikel Arteta chose a largely second-string side for the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien game. The hosts put in an impressive performance and dominated the Europa League fixture from start to finish. The club finished the first half with a 3-0 lead, courtesy of goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Pablo Mari and Eddie Nketiah. In a match which saw the Gunner shave as much as 71% possession, the second half saw goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Koya Kitagawa for the visitors as the game ended 4-1.

Also Read: FA Cup Draw: Tottenham To Face Non-league Marine, Arsenal Get Newcastle In Third Round

Mesut Ozil banner on display in Arsenal vs Rapid Wien game

With spectators sitting in a socially distanced manner at the Emirates Stadium, one fan took the opportunity to make his feelings clear about Mesut Ozil five minutes into the Europa League clash. The fan was seen holding up a banner with the words “Bring Back Mesut” as he called for the return of the 32-year-old midfielder. Notably, Mesut Ozil has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta, with the midfielder not even a part of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads this season.

Also Read: Arteta Shrugs Off Questions Over His Arsenal Future Amid Worst Start To Season In 39 Years

Despite that, Mesut Ozil has expressed time and time again his desire to play for Arsenal and has been training with the first team in a bid to keep up his fitness as well. The midfielder is also seen supporting the team via social media, with Mesut Ozil also posting videos of his fitness regime online. Ever since Mesut Ozil was dropped from the squad, Arsenal fans have called for the player’s return, particularly in light of the struggles faced by the Gunners in front of goal.

When does the Ozil contract end?

Mikel Arteta’s men have found goals hard to come by this season and have managed to score just 10 times in 10 league games this season. With star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misfiring as well, many fans have suggested that Mesut Ozil’s passing ability is what the team needs to get its attack going again. The midfielder is also the club’s highest earner current, with the Ozil contract meaning that the 32-year-old pockets wages of £350,000-a-week. Mesut Ozil’s contract runs out next season, with the midfielder having not played a single minute of competitive football since March.

Also Read: Arsenal Outcast Mesut Ozil Included In Socially Distanced 2020-21 Team Photo

Image Credits: Arsenal Instagram