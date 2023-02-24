Europa League: Sevilla Goalkeeper Gets Punched By PSV Fan In MMA-styled Brawl; Watch

The UEFA Europa League match between Sevilla and PSV featured a bizarre moment when Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was punched by a PSV fan. The incident took place late in the match, which was being played at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven. The fan ran onto the field in the Spanish side’s match and threw a punch at Dmitrovic, who reacted by taking down the fan to the ground.

The 31-year-old was seen wrestling the fan on the ground, before getting surrounded by players from both teams. The Eindhoven crowd in attendance reacted to the incident by booing. Interestingly, the Serb was a late inclusion in Sevilla’s starting lineup for the match as goalkeeper Yassine Bounou fell ill.

Here’s a look at the fan footage of the viral altercation between the fan and Dmitrovic.

A PSV fan ran to the pitch and attacked Sevilla keeper during their match tonightpic.twitter.com/kdilBcD90Q — FT90Extra ⚽ (@FT90Extra) February 23, 2023

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic calmly incapacitates a PSV hooligan who tries to punch him. pic.twitter.com/fix61gAF11 — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Grimanditweets) February 23, 2023

A fan entered the pitch to attack the Sevilla keeper at PSV. Seconds later the Sevilla keeper does a job on him 😂 pic.twitter.com/gwUnKfkLHX — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) February 23, 2023



What else happened in the UEFA Europa League?

Manchester United claimed a 2-1 win over Barcelona to complete the stage with an aggregate of 4-3 and advanced into the Round of 16. Manchester United vs Barcelona also became a talking point for fans on social media, as Portuguese superstar Bruno Fernandes was involved in a scuffle with Frankie de Jong. In the second half of the match, Fernandes struck the ball at de Jong, who was down after a foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Players from both sides came face to face moments after De Jong took the hit. Bruno received a yellow card for launching the kick at the Barca player. Fred and Antony scored goals for United in the second half, after Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal for Barca by converting a penalty in the 18th minute.

Meanwhile, Argentine player Angel Di Maria also became a major talking point on social media as he scored a hattrick for Juventus. Playing against Nantes, Di Maria scored the first goal of the match in the 5th minute, before scoring his second through a penalty in the 20th minute. He then helped Juventus win the match by 3-0 with a 78th-minute goal.