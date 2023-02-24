Is This The Biggest Goal Of Antony's Man United Career? Recap Of His Winner Vs Barcelona

Manchester United attained a famous victory at Old Trafford on Thursday when they defeated Barcelona to knock them out of the Europa League. A total of three goals were scored in the game, one from the spot and two field goals. United won the match 2-1 with Antony scoring the most important goal of his United career.

Upon drawing 2-2 at Camp Nou, all eyes were on the second leg of the high-profile encounter, It was an end-to-end encounter that saw Manchester United striking two goals in the second half to first close out the lead of Barcelona that came in 17th minute courtesy of Robert Lewandowski's finish from a 12-yard set piece, and then using the momentum to get the winner. Antony, who was the big summer signing of United delivered the ultimate differentiator in the 73rd minute.

Watch Antony's winner against Barcelona in Europa League

The goal is being mentioned as Antony's biggest goal till now for the Red Devils. With United boss Erik ten Hag terming the victory as his most special at Old Trafford till now, the fans would have to acknowledge the goal scorer who secured the winner for the team and coach. Antony's goal came just before the last quarter of regulation time. The goal might have one finisher but had many protagonists. It was Luke Shaw's superlative backheel that placed the ball to the foot of Fernandes, who gave to it to Alejandro Garnacho, who took the shot only to get blocked and fly to Fred, whose effort was also blocked but this time it reached the feet of Antony, who found the space to place the ball in. Here's a goal, take a look at it

Good morning Antony is back 🇧🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/V7ILhBIuxd — Wes 🔥 (@TheAntonyEra) February 24, 2023

Following this win, Manchester United have reached the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Europa League, and now in all probability could fancy their chances to go to the end. However, the season is long and more performances like this would be needed. What do you think will Manchester United be able to grab European silverware this season?