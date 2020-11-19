Everton Plotting Move For James Rodriguez's Former Real Madrid Teammate Isco: Report

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was given the responsibility of rebuilding Everton before the 2020-21 campaign. Ancelotti's summer rebuilding project saw him bring plenty of players to the first-team setup. The Italian focused on revamping the midfield with the signing of Allan from Napoli, who played under Ancelotti during his stint there. Everton also managed to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford as they added some combativeness in the middle of the pitch. However, the most impactful signing for Everton so far has proven to be James Rodriguez.

With a revamped midfield and an attack comprising the likes of James Rodriguez, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton came out all guns blazing this season. The addition of James to Everton has also helped England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he has already registered 11 goals in all competitions. The Colombian star was reunited with Ancelotti at Everton and the duo have taken the Premier League by storm.

Playing under Ancelotti has brought the best out of James Rodriguez and it could well be the same case for another Real Madrid star.

Despite having a potent attacking lineup, Carlo Ancelotti is rumoured to be keen on making some more additions to his team. Speculation suggests that the former Real Madrid manager wants to reunite with Los Blancos star Isco and lure him away from the Spanish capital.

Carlo's affection for Isco

Ancelotti, who signed Isco from Malaga is reported to be interested in making a move for the Real Madrid star in January. Ancelotti has always been a massive admirer of the Spanish playmaker. During 2013-2015 when the Italian held the reins at Real Madrid, he made sure Isco was an ever-present in the team. Isco registered over 50 appearances across all competitions during both seasons. He was also a crucial cog in Carlo Ancelotti's 2013-14 campaign when the duo won the Champions League together.

Could Isco to Everton actually happen?

The Spanish international has been going through a rough patch over the last few seasons at Real Madrid. Isco has failed to cement a slot in the starting 11 as the midfielder could not even make more than 20 starts across the last two La Liga campaigns.

Isco has fallen down the pecking order as Zidane has often opted to play either Federico Valverde or Martin Odegaard ahead of him this season. With the Spaniard's role limited and Real Madrid facing financial difficulties, Los Blancos would likely be willing to consider an Isco transfer.

