Jovic Finishes National Duty With 3 Goals, More Than He's Scored Since Joining Real Madrid

Ever since his move to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt, striker Luka Jovic has struggled to achieve a breakthrough in manager Zinedine Zidane's starting line up with Karim Benzema still being the preferred number 9. The Serbian's lack of game time has often sparked rumours of his exit from Santiago Bernabeu. But the young attacker arrived in top clutch form for the national team, rounding off the international break with a brace against Russia.

Jovic in top form for Serbia vs Russia

Serbia were already out of the race to seal a spot in Euro 2020 after losing out against Scotland. Ryan Christie bagged the opener for Scotland in the second half, but Jovic equalised in the final minute of the game to ensure his side's qualification in the Euro 2020. But the team lost out in the penalty shoot-out.

On Wednesday, Serbia were up against Russia in the final match of the group stage of the Nations League. Although they had no chances of ensuring a spot in the final four of the competition, Serbia displayed a scintillating performance against Russia, netting five times past the travelling side.

Jovic goals help Serbia vs Russia

Jovic struck twice for Ljubisa Tumbakovic in the first half to help his side clinch a magnificent victory at home. Besides the Real Madrid outcast, Nemanja Radonjic, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Mladenovic also struck one goal each to round off the international campaign with a startling win.

Interestingly, Jovic netted thrice for Serbia during the international break. His Serbia stats are better than his entire Real Madrid career, having netted just twice since his move to Bernabeu in 2019, suggesting the struggle and lack of faith from the manager. The Jovic Real Madrid stats suggest he has managed just five appearances across all competitions, racking up 208 minutes in all.

Jovic COVID-19 lockdown violation controversy ends

Besides his on-field struggles, Jovic has grappled with controversies beyond it as well. The 22-year-old recently avoided a prison term after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in Serbia. He was ordered imprisonment for six months but has succeeded in escaping the term with a £27,000 fine.

Image courtesy: Luka Jovic Instagram