Transfer Deadline Day: Everton Splash £20m To Sign Godfrey, Ancelotti Business Hailed

There are a few contenders for winners of the transfer window and Everton appear to have pushed themselves into the reckoning for the top spot. With four victories in as many Premier League games, Everton are just one of the two teams to win every game in the competition. That doesn't end here. To add to their stellar run in the league so far, the Toffees have now announced the signing of Ben Godfrey from Norwich City on transfer deadline day.

Transfer deadline day live: Ben Godfrey to Everton announced

Everton have announced the signing of Ben Godfrey from Norwich City for a reported fee of £20 million. The 22-year-old England international has signed a five-season contract and becomes the fourth major arrival for Carlo Ancelotti in this window. The defender made 33 Premier League appearances in his debut season last term, following which Norwich were relegated to the Championship.

💪 | Here to win. Here to succeed.#WelcomeGodfrey — Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2020

Godfrey played in the initial three matches for the Canaries but was left out of the squad to face Derby County on Saturday. Touted as a future captain of the England national team, Godfrey has led the U-21 national team on many occasions. The £20 million transfer fee is the joint-highest that Norwich City have ever received for a player. Previously, Leicester City paid £20 million for James Maddison in 2018.

Transfer deadline day live: Ben Godfrey speaks after sealing Everton transfer

Speaking to the club after signing the agreement, Ben Godfrey stated: "The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I'm a passionate lad." He also went on to assure his fans that he will give his all when on the pitch to defend the club.

Everton lead the Premier League standings

Godfrey becomes the fourth major signing under Carlo Ancelotti - following the likes of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager was keen on signing a centre-back and had identified Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori as his preferred choice.

However, a loan deal for the Chelsea defender appeared increasingly unlikely, forcing the Italian tactician to shift focus towards Ben Godfrey. Meanwhile, James Rodriguez has emerged as one of the top players at Goodison Park, racking up three goals and an equal number of assists already. Everton lead the current Premier League standings with 12 points. When it comes to winners in this window, Carlo Ancelotti's side are top, just like in the Premier League standings.

Image courtesy: EvertonFC.com