Everton To Scrap Their Transfer Plan After Ferguson’s Appointment As Interim Boss

Everton could scrap their interest in Nottingham Forest's midfielder Matty Cash after Duncan Ferguson was appointed as interim manager following Marco Silva's sacking. According to reports, the 20 million pounds valued Matty Cash was a top transfer target for former manager Marco Silva. It was said that the club was all set to make a mid for the Championship midfielder in the January transfer window instead they will now work on a new plan to be followed under Duncan Ferguson.

Everton could scrap their transfer plan

The interim boss did not reveal his plans for the club as he plans to put forward his name for becoming Everton's manager on a permanent basis but is all set to take his team forward in a crucial clash against Manchester United on December 15. Ferguson acknowledged the fact that they were in the relegation zone, adding that the club's fans were clearly frustrated because their favourite team was struggling in a couple of matches.

Talking about their 3-1 win against Frank Lampard's Chelsea, Ferguson said that it was a fantastic feeling to win against such a strong club and to bag three points was unbelievable. He further added that whosoever is appointed on a permanent basis will maintain the same intensity and help the team win more matches. Ferguson said that they have to press well in matches and added that the club wants world-class managers to steer the club back to winning ways and it something that cannot be changed.

Crucial win for Everton

A goal from Richarlison in the 5th minute and a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 49th and 84th minute of the game sealed a crucial victory for the Toffees at Goodison Park. Ferguson praised his players and was of the opinion that all of them performed really well together. Goals from Richarlison and Lewin helped Everton climb out of the relegation zone to the 14th position in the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard wished Ferguson all the best before the match and added that Ferguson and felt the game passionately and it was something that was evident to him and everyone else.

Chelsea remain fourth in the Premier League despite their 3-1 defeat against Everton and enjoy a 5 point lead over 5th placed Manchester United who are currently at 24 points after 16 matches.

Everton next plays against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United on December 15 in a Premier League match to be played at Old Trafford.

