Everton's Andre Gomes Gets Tons Of Messages From Fans Wishing Him A Speedy Recovery

Football News

Andre Gomes got emotional while thanking the Evertonians and the fans who made an effort to wish him during his time at rehab

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Everton

Andre Gomes recently attended a press conference in which he read messages sent by his fans to support him during his recovery. Gomes met with a horrifying injury during Everton's match with Tottenham. It was Spurs' Son Heung-min who made the challenge that injured Gomes. Apparently, the 26-year-old's ankle got twisted and he was left rolling on the pitch. Players from both teams looked distraught and Son Heung-min even apologised publicly for the incident. Andre Gomes will be out of action at least for a season but he is on his way to recovery. 

Andre Gomes gets emotional while reading fan's messages: 

Andre Gomes got emotional while thanking the Evertonians and all the fans who made an effort to wish him during his time at rehab. Everton have been getting many messages of support for Andre Gomes ever since the time he got injured. Gomes' ankle surgery was announced as successful and he has already started his rehabilitation at Finch Farm. An overwhelmed Andre Gomes, while reading the messages, said that he feels emotional and sensitive because of his fans. The midfielder said that he wants to thank everyone and assured that he will return back stronger.

Watch the full video here:

Published:
COMMENT
