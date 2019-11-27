Everton's Andre Gomes Gets Tons Of Messages From Fans Wishing Him A Speedy Recovery

Andre Gomes recently attended a press conference in which he read messages sent by his fans to support him during his recovery. Gomes met with a horrifying injury during Everton's match with Tottenham. It was Spurs' Son Heung-min who made the challenge that injured Gomes. Apparently, the 26-year-old's ankle got twisted and he was left rolling on the pitch. Players from both teams looked distraught and Son Heung-min even apologised publicly for the incident. Andre Gomes will be out of action at least for a season but he is on his way to recovery.

Also Read | Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Wants Unai Emery To Get Replaced By Mauricio Pochettino

😢 | Things got a bit emotional when André Gomes sat down to open the hundreds of letters of support you sent in following his injury...



"To everyone, thank you." 💙



FULL 🎥: https://t.co/3ESTXV2OMR pic.twitter.com/MV6N9mCVRl — Everton (@Everton) November 27, 2019

Also Read | CFC Vs ODS Dream11 Predictions, Match Updates And Probable XI

Andre Gomes gets emotional while reading fan's messages:

Andre Gomes got emotional while thanking the Evertonians and all the fans who made an effort to wish him during his time at rehab. Everton have been getting many messages of support for Andre Gomes ever since the time he got injured. Gomes' ankle surgery was announced as successful and he has already started his rehabilitation at Finch Farm. An overwhelmed Andre Gomes, while reading the messages, said that he feels emotional and sensitive because of his fans. The midfielder said that he wants to thank everyone and assured that he will return back stronger.

Also Read | NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Details And Match Updates

Thank You All 🙏



I went to Finch Farm because I've heard there were a lot of "surprises" for me. It's unbelievable what you are doing to me. Thank you all for everything, I'll be back stronger for sure! 💪💙 @everton https://t.co/TemG2BxNCd — André Gomes (@aftgomes) November 27, 2019

Watch the full video here:

Also Read | NorthEast United FC Vs Mumbai City FC: Khalid Jamil Urges Team To Not Take Mumbai Lightly