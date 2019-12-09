Everton Will Investigate On Allegations Of Homophobic Chants During Match Against Chelsea

Premier League side Everton have begun investigating into allegations against homophobic chants by a section of the club’s fans. Everton played against Chelsea on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The Blues were defeated with Everton scoring twice past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Everton condemned the homophobic chants during Everton vs Chelsea

It is believed that the club is working in close cooperation with the police over chants against Chelsea by a small section of the home crowd. Everton stated that homophobia had no place within their stadium, club, community or the game. The club strongly condemned such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police.

FA will also investigate the allegations

The Football Association (FA) have also been informed of numerous allegations of homophobic chanting by West Ham United fans during West Ham’s match at the Stamford Bridge. Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has also reportedly commented on the issue saying that more efforts are needed to eliminate homophobia in football.

This incident of homophobic abuse had taken place during a week in which the Premier League had backed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign with an aim to support gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people in sport. There have been instances of discriminatory incidents in the Premier League recently. During the Manchester derby, there was an incident of a fan gesturing towards United’s Fred and Jesse Lingard at the Etihad stadium. Fred was also hit by a lighter along with several objects thrown at other United players.

Chelsea lost out to Everton after brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton defeated Chelsea with a 3-1 scoreline. Everton’s Richarlison scored the opener in the fifth minute of the match. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in the second half, while Mateo Kovacic scored the team’s only goal for Chelsea. The defeat leaves Chelsea at the fourth spot with 29 points in the Premier League. Frank Lampard’s side will next play against Lille on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the Champions League. Everton are 14th in the League table and will face Manchester United on December 15, 2019 in the Premier League.

