Everton Winger Alex Iwobi Dabs After Chelsea's Kante Dribbles Past Him, Here's The Video

Everton played against Chelsea on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Premier League. The match ended in Everton’s favour with a 3-1 scoreline. Apart from the scoreline, another surprising thing that was witnessed during the clash was Alex Iwobi’s dab.

Everton's Alex Iwobi dabbed after being dribbled by N'Golo Kante

Did Alexander Iwobi really just dab after being dribbled past by Kante? pic.twitter.com/beSehbUNcy — Nebula Football (@NebulaFootballx) December 9, 2019

Everton winger Alex Iwobi was seen dabbing after he was dribbled past by Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. Iwobi did not have a great match against Chelsea. The player tried to take away the ball from Kante inside the box. However, Kante dribbled and went past him with ease. This humiliating move from Kante made Iwobi dab in frustration.

Alex Iwobi had signed for Everton last summer

Alex Iwobi signed for Everton from Arsenal this season for a reported fee of £34 million. However, the player had a quite start for his side. He has scored just twice while assisting once in 17 matches across all competitions.

Everton vs Chelsea marred by controversy surrounding homophobic chants

The match was also marred by controversies related to homophobic chants. Everton are investigating into allegations against homophobic chants by a section of the club’s fans. The club stated that homophobia had no place within their stadium, club, community or the game. The club strongly condemned such behaviour and is conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police.

Everton defeated Chelsea in the Premier League

🔢 | Saturday's stats give us all the #MondayMotivation we need for the week ahead! #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) December 9, 2019

Alex Iwobi’s side defeated Chelsea with a 3-1 scoreline. Richarlison scored the first goal in the fifth minute of the match for Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in the second half for Everton, while Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic scored the team’s only goal. The defeat leaves Chelsea at the fourth spot with 29 points in the Premier League. Everton are 14th on the league table with 5 wins and 2 draws. They have lost 9 games in the Premier League so far. Everton will face Manchester United on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the Premier League.

