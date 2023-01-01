'Everyone Knows What I Want': Inter Milan Striker Romelu Lukaku Speaks About His Future

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has no plans of returning to Chelsea as he says he is extremely happy at Inter Milan. The 29-year-old returned to the San Siro on a loan deal after enduring a horrendous spell at Stamford Bridge during the 2021/22 season. Under previous Blues coach Thomas Tuchel, Lukaku only managed to score eight Premier League goals from 26 appearances.

'Inter for me is everything': Romelu Lukaku

While speaking to Sky Sports Italia about his future, Romelu Lukaku said, "I spoke to Chelsea about my relationship with the coach (Thomas Tuchel) and I decided to come back to Inter. Things went very fast and I'm happy. I hope to stay at Inter, Inter for me is everything. But we need to find a way with Chelsea.

The Belgian striker, who has scored one goal in the Serie A after four appearances, has missed most of the campaign this season due to a thigh injury. However, with Lukaku having featured in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup with the Belgium national team, he is expected to take the field for Inter Milan's next game against leaders Napoli on January 4.

Lukaku admitted Chelsea transfer was a mistake

While speaking during an event to reveal Inter Milan's new kit for the 2022/23 season, Romelu Lukaku admitted that moving back to Chelsea was a mistake and that he should have never left the Serie A giants. The biggest challenge of my career will be this season here. I left. It was a mistake. Now I am happy to be wearing this jersey, the team knows what we need to do, it’ll be a great challenge this season and we need to continue like this," said the Belgian striker.

Lukaku added, "I realised last season when I was in England, just how important Inter Milan are in the world. The club’s profile is improving on an international scale, the social media approach is really important too and you can see how we act in the locker room, in training, with our hugs and jokes. Milan is a wonderful city and that is why I kept the old apartment when I went to London because my mother was coming here all the time and I wanted to return too."