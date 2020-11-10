Ex-Arsenal Star Alex Song Joins Djibouti Side Arta/Solar7 After Being Sacked By FC Sion

Cameronian midfielder Alex Song is set to make his return to football with the Djibouti Premier League club, Arta/Solar7 after being sacked by FC Sion earlier this year, in March. The 33-year-old former Arsenal star admitted that he was making the move to Arta/Solar7 to help promote football in Djibouti. Song was reportedly sacked by FC Sion in March after he refused to take a pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Where is Alex Song now? Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder signs for a new club

According to reports from L’Equipe, Alex Song has signed a two-year contract with Djibouti side Arta/Solar7, eight months after he was sacked by FC Sion. The combative midfielder began his playing career in France with Bastia and enjoyed a nomadic spell across Europe with stints at Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Barcelona, West Ham United, Rubin Kazan and FC Sion. Upon signing his deal with Arta/Solar7, Song claimed that he wanted to help the East African country take the sport to the next level.

Former Arsenal, FC Barcelona and Cameroon midfielder, Alex Song, has joined Djiboutian side AS Arta Solar7 in a shock move on a permanent deal. pic.twitter.com/idhqOieWM5 — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) November 7, 2020

Along with his role as a player for Arta/Solar7, Song is expected to supervise the club's youth development after having met with the Djibouti Premier League side's president. Reports claim that Arta/Solar7 will unveil Alex Song as their new player on Thursday. Arta/Solar7 won last season's Djibouti Cup and they finished fourth in country's top-flight division which will see them qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup which is scheduled to begin later this month.

Song won the LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona during his four-year stint at the Camp Nou. He also spent seven seasons at Arsenal and was a regular under then-manager Arsene Wenger.

A few months ago, Song admitted that he left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2012 because of a more lucrative deal, despite being aware that he wouldn't be able to get regular football at the Catalan club. Song also made 49 appearances for Cameroon before announcing his international retirement in 2014.

Why was Alex Song sacked by FC Sion?

According to reports, Alex Song was sacked by Swiss Super League club FC Sion because he refused to take a pay cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Song, along with four other African players were sacked by FC Sion. Song had joined FC Sion in 2018 after leaving Russian side, Rubin Kazan.

Image Credits - premierleague.com