Real Madrid Squad ‘BAFFLED’ At Zidane’s Team Selection In 4-1 Thrashing At Valencia

The Real Madrid squad were reportedly 'baffled' at Zinedine Zidane's team selection for their LaLiga clash against Valencia on Sunday. Los Blancos suffered a 4-1 humiliation at the Mestalla as Zidane opted against starting key players including Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos. Instead, veteran left-back Marcelo and outcast Isco Alarcon were thrown into the mix despite spending most of the season on the bench.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Zidane's side hammered 4-1 at Mestalla

The LaLiga champions headed into their clash against Valencia without Eden Hazard and Casemiro, who both tested positive for COVID-19. However, in their last game before the November international break, Zidane opted against starting regulars Ferland Mendy and Isco at the Mestalla. The Frenchman instead, surprisingly, handed starts to Marcelo and Isco and the move backfired in some fashion.

Despite taking the lead through Karim Benzema midway through the first half, Real Madrid found themselves 2-1 down at the break due to a penalty from Carlos Soler and an own-goal from Raphael Varane. The hosts then grabbed two more goals in the second period as Soler converted both his spot-kicks to score a hat-trick of penalties in the game. After the match, Zidane took responsibility for the defeat but revealed that he was also "puzzled" at his team's collapse after conceding the first goal.

💬 This is what Zidane had to say following our match against Valencia.#RMLiga pic.twitter.com/uo6aFhtvMP — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 8, 2020

However, Zidane wasn't the only one confused during the 90 minutes as reports from Marca claim several members in the Madrid dressing room were 'slightly baffled' at the Frenchman's tactics and team selection. Real Madrid have lost every LaLiga game (9) that Marcelo has featured in since Zidane's second spell in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid haven’t lost a game in the last 2-seasons where Marcelo 🇧🇷 didn’t feature. Without the Brazilian the team have played 29 games, winning 20 and drawing 9. With him 28 games, winning 16, drawing 3 and losing 9. [@Marca] #RealMadrid #Marcelo pic.twitter.com/HbcVomLdIQ — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) November 10, 2020

However, Zidane still opted the use the defensive stalwart over the in-form Mendy. It was Marcelo's error that led to Madrid conceding their first penalty in the second half. Zidane hasn't seen his side lose any of the 29 La Liga fixtures he has overseen without Marcelo over the past two years, with his latest showing likely to lead to an increase in calls for Mendy to take his spot in the team on a permanent basis.

Zidane also handed a rare start for Isco, who had started in only two LaLiga games this season prior to Sunday's fixture against Valencia. However, the Spaniard struggled in midfield and looked out of sorts before being subbed off in the 83rd minute. Zidane's decision not to start Kroos over Isco reportedly came under criticism from some of his own players in the dressing room. Real Madrid are currently in fourth place in the LaLiga standings with 16 points from eight games.

More so, the Frenchman's future at the club has also come under scrutiny after Madrid suffered two poor results in their opening three UCL group stage games. The 13-time European champions suffered defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday 1 before rescuing a point against Gladbach on MD 2. Real Madrid then recorded a 3-2 win against Inter Milan last week.

Image Credits - realmadrid.com