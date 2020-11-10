Paul Pogba Transfer: Ghanaian Politician promises To Pay £53m To Lure United Star Away

Ghanaian politician and millionaire, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has vowed to cough up a whopping £53m to sign Man United midfielder Paul Pogba for Ghanaian Premier League side, Asante Kotoko. There has been plenty of speculation around Pogba's future at Old Trafford ever since he returned to the club from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record £89.3m transfer fee. Several clubs have been monitoring the situation of the World Cup winner, with Boasiako now claiming that he is ready to match the Red Devils' asking price for Pogba.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Ghanaian politician plans to bring French star to Asante Kotoko

On Friday, Bernard Boasiako, widely referred to as Chairman Wontumi, spoke to Wontumi TV and praised Asante Kotoko’s CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah for his work done at the club so far. Boasiako then dug into his bravado element and stated that he’ll personally purchase out of form Man United star Paul Pogba for Ghana’s glamorous club. Asante Kotoko will begin their Ghanaian Premier League campaign next week.

Ghanaian millionaire, Wontumi says he's interested in buying Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba for £53 million for Ghanaian football club Ashanti Kotoko football club. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/2dyLTkK3vC — GIDI9JA (@gidi_9ja) November 9, 2020

The politician said, "I believe in Nana Yaw Amponsah's vision for the future. He has done great things with Asante Kotoko so I have told them to make a bid for Man United's Paul Pogba. I think his release clause is around £53m. I will pay the money, so tell everyone there's a bigger club in Ghana than Manchester United."

Paul Pogba contract details and Man United release clause

Although Boasiako has claimed that he will fund a move for Pogba to Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian club arent the only team monitoring his situation at Man United. LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Serie A heavyweights Juventus are also keeping tabs on the French star.

Paul Pogba's current deal at Man United expires in the summer of 2022. Man United triggered a one-year extension in his contract in October. Reports from AS have claimed that United have dropped Pogba's current release clause to around £53m and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be willing to offload the inconsistent Frenchman.

Chairman Wontumi net worth and wealth

Chairman Wontumi's net worth is still unknown but reports claim that the 43-year-old is one of the wealthiest men in Ghana. Boasiako has insisted that he has about '100 houses' in Kumasi and built his first 25-bedroom house while he was just 22. Boasiako is also known as NPP's man of steel and owns a mining company named Hansol Company Ltd.

Image Credits - Chairman Wontumi, Man United Instagram