Ex-Arsenal Teammates Santi Cazorla, Nacho Monreal Catch Up Before LaLiga Clash: Watch

Villareal came up against Real Sociedad in LaLiga as the competition edges closer to its end. The game, apart from the usual LaLiga rivalry, also saw the reunion of two former Arsenal teammates Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal, who went on to excite veneration among the Gunners' fans. While Cazorla plays for Villareal now, Monreal is plying his trade with Real Sociedad.

Also Read | MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Arsenal chasing record PL points haul

Ex-Arsenal teammates Santi Cazorla, Nacho Monreal meet in the tunnel

A video has gone viral on the internet involving Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal. The video was taken in the tunnel before the Villareal vs Real Sociedad clash. In the video, Santi Cazorla is seen waiting in the tunnel before the kickoff when Nacho Monreal comes and greets his former Arsenal teammate. The duo then goes on to hug each other, seemingly expressing their excitement at the meeting.

Ahhh I miss these two pic.twitter.com/nIwYDwSDUE — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 14, 2020

It is believeed that Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal share a great bond since their Arsenal days. In fact, a report suggests that Cazorla played an important role in Monreal's move to Arsenal back in January 2013. In an earlier interview, Monreal recalled that he got two missed calls from Cazorla on January 31, 2013. On calling back, Cazorla asked Monreal if he would want to join Arsenal. Monreal claimed that his transfer to Emirates was very strange, describing it as a 'quick move.'

Also Read | AFTV blasts Arsenal players for comical defending against Tottenham, fans enjoy meltdown

Fans react to Santi Cazorla, Nacho Monreal reunion

Love them both. Always gave 100% in an Arsenal shirt and great ambassadors of our club. Nice to see their friendship transcends team colours. — Shawn (@Shawn_Nje_4) July 14, 2020

Remembering their time at arsenal made me tear up😓😓😭😭

Enjoy the moment. It is one of the good old days you'll miss in the future.

Bring back my old Arsenal 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Safyan Ningi (@SafyanShehu) July 14, 2020

Smiled through the video. Love both guys. Top men! — Kàbíyèsi on the Mic 🇳🇬 (@Ottunba) July 14, 2020

Calm head in the defense and also knows how to keep possession well. — kunle Tawoooo (@kunzo84) July 14, 2020

Wished Monreal had stayed, our defense would have been so much better — Kavalier04 (@kavalier04) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal only for Turkey or USA as Arteta plans exit: Report

Cazorla injury plagued his time at Arsenal

Santi Cazorla spent six seasons at the Emirates, having joined the club in 2012. During his six-season stint, the Spanish midfielder managed a total of 180 appearances across all competitions. He also notched up 29 goals in all for the Gunners, before securing a return to Villareal in 2018. His time at Arsenal was marked by injury concerns, with the midfielder missing 103 games over a period of close to two seasons due to an ankle injury.

On the other hand, Nacho Monreal, who plays as a defender, moved to Arsenal from LaLiga side Malaga in 2013. He spent eight seasons at the Emirates, managing 251 appearances in all. During this time, he also registered 10 goals for the Gunners. In 2019, the defender signed a two-season contract with Real Sociedad, marking his return to LaLiga.

Also Read | Hector Bellerin plants the first 3,000 seeds as promised after Arsenal win over Wolves

Image courtesy: LaLiga Facebook Broadcast