Ex-KKR Batsman Believes India Have To Move On From Jasprit Bumrah, Names His Replacements

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that the team management should start thinking beyond Jasprit Bumrah and should be ready to play without him. He made this comment following Bumrah's regular injury scares from past few months due to which he missed featuring in premier tournaments like Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah was originally not named in India's 16-member squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka but was subsequently added to the mix. However, he was withdrawn from the squad a day ahead of the first game to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion from the ODI squad against Sri Lanka and who could be his backup, to which he responded:

"I am slightly worried because he has not played cricket since September. Perhaps it's time to get ready to live without Bumrah. He played an odd match in between where he got injured and didn't come back. He then comes and goes back again."

He also highlighted that Bumrah's repeated absence is not good news from a World Cup perspective, saying:

"His name comes in the team and then he is not there. He was a late inclusion here and was out again. It's not a good story because it is a World Cup year and you have already missed the last World Cup."

Aakash Chopra names players who can replace Bumrah

Further adding to his views on Jasprit Bumrah's injury, Aakash Chopra also opened up on players who can possibly replace Bumrah in the Indian squad for the long run. He named Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna as enticing seam-bowling options, He said, "Although there is no one like Bumrah and will not be there as well at this point in time, the good thing is that you have Mohammed Siraj - the way his stature has grown, Umran Malik is doing well, Mohammad Shami does well in ODIs, Arshdeep Singh is ready, I am not sure about Prasidh Krishna's injury but he is also looking okay."