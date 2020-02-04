Ex-Manchester United Star Robin Van Persie Rates 2012-13 Win As Top Premier League Moment

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin van Persie held a Question and Answer session on Twitter on Monday with his fans. And the former Dutch was quizzed about his most memorable Premier League moment of all time. According to Van Persie, winning the Premier League title was the best moment in his league career.

Robin van Persie played with Arsenal and Manchester United

Lifting the Premier League 🏆🥇 https://t.co/cLFTUAMFbn — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

Robin van Persie enjoyed great stints in the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. He spent eight seasons (2004-12) at Emirates, where he scored 132 goals in 278 appearances. The Dutch also played for three seasons at Manchester United, where he netted 58 goals in 105 appearances.

Robin van Persie won two consecutive Premier League Golden Boots

In his first season at Manchester United (2012-13), Robin van Persie won the Premier League, while also finishing as the top scorer in the competition with 26 goals. This was his second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award after winning his earlier accolade with Arsenal.

Robin van Persie expects Manchester United to sign Edinson Cavani

Robin van Persie was also asked about a player that United should sign in the summer. He was quick to mention Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker and Atletico Madrid’s target Edinson Cavani as the ideal player to lead United’s attack.

Cruyff, Maradona, Zidane, Messi and (both) Ronaldo's 🔥 https://t.co/7LVT13dQo9 — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

Van Persie was also quizzed about the greatest footballer of all time and the Dutch had more than one favourite for the GOAT status. According to Van Persie, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi made it to his best players’ list. However, the player decided to exclude Brazilian legend Pele from his list.

Robin van Persie has been critical of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In an earlier interview, Robin van Persie was critical of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after United’s defeat against Arsenal earlier in January. He expects Solskjaer to become meaner towards his side and further commented that the Norwegian international should not be smiling after the team’s defeat.

