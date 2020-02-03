Manchester United Urges Fans To Be 'patient' With New Signing Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United player Nani congratulated Bruno Fernandes on securing a move to the Theatre of Dreams but has asked the club's fans to be patient with Fernandes. The Portugal international signed for the Red Devils on January 30 in a deal that could rise up to a worth of 66.7 million pounds.

It takes time to adapt to a new club and country

Nani said that it could take a while for Bruno Fernandes to find his footing in the Premier League as it takes some time for a new signing to adapt to the ways of his new club and new country. The former Red Devil posted a message on Manchester United's official Twitter handle. In the message, he said wished Bruno all the best and asked the fans to have a little bit of patience for his integration in the team.

"For sure he will prove his qualities, he’ll score beautiful goals. And just missing all you guys, the great moments we had in our good time. So can’t wait to see Man United come back, playing the football we all love and win titles because once Red Devil, Red Devil forever. So see you soon guys."

Sporting Lisbon divulges contract details

According to the details divulged by Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes’ initial fee amounts to €55 million. It also includes several bonuses if certain conditions are fulfilled. The first bonus amounts to €5 million if the midfielder makes a certain number of appearances for the Red Devils. Sporting Lisbon would receive an additional €5 million in bonus if Manchester United manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Sporting have published the details of the Bruno Fernandes to #MUFC deal:



• €55m initial fee

• €5m after a number of appearances

• €5m for CL qualification

• €15m for individual objectives

• 10% of profit from future sale pic.twitter.com/GLtJwICMo8 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 29, 2020

