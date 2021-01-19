Ex-New York Knicks, Utah Jazz President Dave Checketts To Join Burnley Board In June

New Burnley chairman Alan Pace is putting his board of directors together after revealing two new members. On Monday, the Clarets announced that Dave Checketts, the former CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company and president of NBA giants New York Knicks, will join the club’s board of directors in June. Antonio Davila was revealed as the second member to join the Burnley board alongside ALK Capital partners Mike Smith and Stuart Hunt.

Burnley takeover: Clarets announce two new board members

Only last month, reports confirmed that American investment group ALK Capital completed their £200 million takeover of Burnley Football Club, acquiring a controlling 84 percent stake in the Premier League side. The company announced the completion of the Burnely takeover, approved and ratified by top-flight officials, in a statement released on December 31. ALK Capital also announced that its managing partner Alan Pace would take over from Mike Garlick as Clarets’ chairman.

On Monday, Pace confirmed that former New York Knicks president Dave Checketts and renowned academic Antonio Davila joined Burnley's board of directors. While speaking to the club's official website he said, “I am delighted to welcome Dave Checketts and Antonio Davila to the board at Burnley Football Club, as we establish a strong leadership team to accelerate Burnley’s growth and continue the club’s long-term financial stability".

Dave Checketts, the former CEO of The Maddison Square Garden Company and president of the New York Knicks, is to join @AlanPaceBFC's board of directors at Burnley.



The arrival of Checketts seems to be quite an interesting one as the 65-year-old was previously the President of the New York Knicks for four years. He has a proven track record in building sports franchises, developing stadia and hospitality. At 28, Checketts was appointed as President and GM of the Utah Jazz, making him the youngest chief executive in NBA history. He will officially join the club in June, after completing a three-year term of service as President of the LDS Church's London mission.

Dave Checketts net worth details

According to reports from Wallmine.com, Dave Checketts' net worth is an estimate $4.45 million. In 2001, Checketts started his own firm - SCP Worldwide. In July 2004, SCP established Major League Soccer franchise Real Salt Lake and later installed Pace as the club’s president and CEO, with the club going on to win the 2009 MLS Cup.

