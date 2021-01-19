Liverpool Vs Man United Game Garnered 4.5 MILLION Viewers, Highest In PL 2020-21 So Far

Premier League leaders Manchester United succeeded in bagging a point against Liverpool, sensing trouble for the Reds. The Old Trafford outfit continue to maintain their firm hold at the top of the competition after the game ended goallessly, despite the two sides striving meticulously to break the deadlock. A recent stat now sheds light on the viewership that the top-of-the-table clash garnered on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Man United viewership pegged at 4.5m

According to a sensational report by Mail Sport, the Liverpool vs Man United clash racked up massive viewership in Europe, breaking records on the way. Sky Sports, one of the major broadcasters of the Premier League witnessed a massive surge in the viewership tally on Sunday.

#mufc vs Liverpool yesterday was Sky Sports’ highest viewing figures of all time, pulling in 4.5m viewers and is only second to Game of Thrones of all time viewing figures on a pay channel [@MikeKeegan_DM] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 18, 2021

To be specific, Sky Sports racked up 4.5 million viewers, which has now been confirmed as the highest numbers in the history of the company. Interestingly, this is the second-highest viewership numbers of all time for a paid channel, only next to American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones.

Man United missed chances a cause of concern

The game saw the two teams attack evenly despite the defending Premier League champions maintaining domination for a major duration. But the travelling team missed out on a couple of missed chances, which if converted, could have rendered the result different.

Bruno Fernandes struck the ball at Alisson Becker in the second half, with the Brazilian firm on holding the guard for Jurgen Klopp. The Premier League leaders had the best moment of the game when Paul Pogba was clean through on goal but struck the ball directly at Becker.

Worst thing to play against defensive side: Klopp on Man United

Klopp wasn't happy with the outcome of the game and slammed his opponents' tactical approach. The former Borussia Dortmund boss complained that the Red Devils had a rather defensive approach for the top-of-the-table clash.

"The worst thing you can face in the world, in football, is you play against a side with world-class players and they all defend with all they have, deep in the box and only counter-attack," said Klopp while speaking to BBC.

Premier League standings update

The draw ensures Man United stay at the top of the Premier League standings with 37 points to their credit. Meanwhile, Liverpool now slip down to the fourth spot bagging 34 points in all. The Liverpool manager has asserted that it will be a tedious task to ensure his side qualify for the Champions League, hinting at the stiff competition for the top four slots this season.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter