Ex-Premier League Defender Steven Taylor Named Odisha FC Captain For 2020-21 ISL Season

Odisha FC's star signing Steven Taylor has been instated as the captain of the side ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season. Head coach Stuart Baxter announced his decision citing Steven Taylor’s playing experience and leadership qualities as the pillars behind the appointment.

“Steven will lead Odisha FC as captain for the upcoming season. As you already must have noticed in the training sessions, his intent to mentor the young players, commanding presence and winning mentality shall help the team enormously. I am sure that he will be one of the best leaders in the Indian Super League and the team shall be able to use his qualities to maximum effect,” the head coach said.

A new leader has been chosen to lead the #KalingaWarriors into battle! ⚔️ 💪



Click the link below to read more! 🔗👇#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame https://t.co/ij5zhwjXLt — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 7, 2020

Also Read | Southampton MOCK Donald Trump After Going On Top Of The Premier League Standings

Steven Taylor was delighted with his new responsibilities as the Odisha FC captain and the former Premier League defender addressed his team with enthusiasm. Taylor stressed that they are a family in the Odisha FC side and they all need to be there for each other both on and off the field. "We will learn in every training session and in every game and we will grow from those experiences. I am happy to be here amongst all of you,” Taylor added after being confirmed as captain.

The ex-Premier League defender will lead the team out against Hyderabad FC on November 23 in the first game of a unique season.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: East Bengal's Anthony Pilkington Names Luis Suarez Most Formidable Opponent

Steven Taylor – A player with immense experience of playing in the Premier League.

Steven Taylor started his youth career at Cramlington Juniors and then moved to Wallsend Boys Club before being scouted and picked up by Newcastle United. Taylor was primarily a striker but was moved to the defence when his side were without defenders and then became an instrumental part of a Newcastle side that went on to win the U17 Premier Academy League in 2001-02

His performances led to him being offered a professional contract at 17 and loaned out to Wycombe Wanderers for match time. After his return to the club, Taylor made his senior debut in a UEFA Cup match against Mallorca in March 2004 and went on to make a remarkable 268 appearances for the club.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Concedes Strange Handball As Real Madrid Give Away 3 Penalties Vs Valencia

Also Read | Hyderabad FC Announce Strategic Tie-up With Spanish Club Marbella FC Ahead Of ISL Season

Image: Odisha FC Twitter