Hyderabad FC Announce Strategic Tie-up With Spanish Club Marbella FC Ahead Of ISL Reason

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have announced a strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC, with the clubs signing up to a three-year association on Thursday. The Andalusia-based club currently plays in the Spanish Segunda División B, having narrowly missed out on promotion last season. This partnership is in addition to Hyderabad FCs existing official tie-up with German giants Borussia Dortmund.

ISL News: Hyderabad FC - Marbella FC tie-up

Speaking about the deal, Hyderabad FC co-Owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe. This strategic tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities that will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up.”

Through this tie-up, Hyderabad FC shall be at liberty to avail the facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting pre-season for Hyderabad FC’s first team players and will also have the opportunity of utilizing their medical personnel and facilities if required.

“The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long-term training experience and not just a short camp,” Varun Tripuraneni added in a statement.

Marbella FC General Manager Héctor Morales too spoke about the new alliance and said, “This alliance with Hyderabad FC is a source of pride for Marbella FC. It will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market. We are convinced that this alliance will bring great benefits to both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible.”

Apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will also have options to loan players, as well as sign and invest in players strategically as part of the tie-up for both sides.

The Hyderabad FC team is currently in Goa preparing for the upcoming Indian football season that is expected to be underway from the 21st of November. The seventh season of the ISL will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and Hyderabad FC will be hoping to improve under new coach Manuel Marquez Roca on their last-place finish from last season.

Image credits: HFC Media