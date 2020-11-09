Sergio Ramos Concedes Strange Handball As Real Madrid Give Away 3 Penalties Vs Valencia

Spanish giants Real Madrid stumbled in their LaLiga title defence once again, with a humiliating defeat against Valencia. Los Blancos conceded four times in the game, three of which were penalties, despite Karim Benzema bagging the opener earlier. As bizarre as the scoreline with three penalties kicks appears, more bizarre was skipper Sergio Ramos’ handball to concede one of these spot-kicks away from home.

Benzema bags the opener for Real Madrid

Benzema broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute of the game. The Frenchman struck a sensational goal from the edge of the box to bag the lead for Zinedine Zidane. Minutes later, Jose Gaya fired a cross towards the penalty box only for Lucas Vaquez to commit a handball resulting into a spot-kick.

Thibaut Courtois went on to produce a spectacular save, followed by Carlos Soler hitting the post on the rebound only for Yunush Musah to strike the ball past the net. But the referee decided to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to order a retake after it appeared that Musah had encroached before the spot-kick was taken.

Sergio Ramos commits bizarre handball for Real Madrid vs Valencia

Soler did not commit another mistake this time around and made it level for Valencia. Minutes before the end of the first half, Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane went on to net in his own post while defending a cross. Things did not change for the better for Los Blancos in the second half with Marcelo bringing down Maximiliano Gomez to concede a second spot-kick of the game, with Soler bagging his brace.

Bro Sergio Ramos just hit the football with a left hook 😂 pic.twitter.com/tAMSqZep4e — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) November 8, 2020

Things worsened for Real Madrid when Ramos committed a bizarre handball in the penalty box while defending against Musah. The skipper was seen budging the ball away from Valencia forward with his arm. Soler went on to bag his third of the night, all of which came from spot-kicks.

Fans mock Sergio Ramos penalty decision

Blatant handball Ramos man 😂 — 🔅Leah Gilkes🔅 (@LeeYuh_19) November 8, 2020

He said a beautiful OWN goal 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Easzy_Block (@EaszyBlock) November 8, 2020

REAL MADRID'S DEFENSE AGAINST VALENCIA CF:



— Lucas Vazquez : Concedes a PENALTY. ⚽✅



— Raphael Varane : Scores a Beautiful OWN GOAL. 💯✅



— Marcelo : Concedes a PENALTY. ⚽✅



— Sergio Ramos : Concedes a PENALTY. ⚽✅



A COMPLETE PERFORMANCE BY THE BACK LINE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gpBwCvDlq2 — AZR Organization (@AzrOrganization) November 8, 2020

This is why Sergio Ramos is the most overrated defender of all time https://t.co/rH7ZvQ63Cn — SR (@TotalMaestro) November 8, 2020

Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez all concede penalties for Real Madrid at Valencia. The only defender who did not was Raphael Varane, who instead scored an own goal. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) November 8, 2020

Real Madrid slip fourth in LaLiga standings

Following the embarrassing defeat, Zidane's men slip down the fourth spot on the LaLiga standings with 16 points to their credit. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad lead the league charts having managed 20 points in nine games. The Bernabeu outfit head into the international break and will play Villarreal on return to club football.

