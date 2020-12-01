FA Cup Draw: Tottenham To Face Non-league Marine, Arsenal Get Newcastle In Third Round

Quick links:
The FA Cup rolls into round three and Premier League sides are all set to enter the fray next month. A total of 64 teams learned about their FA Cup third round opponents on Monday night. Here's a look at the key fixtures and the FA Cup draw in full.
In a historic FA Cup draw, Premier League leaders Tottenham will now travel to non-league side Marines for their round three clash next month. Marine, an eighth-tier football club, are headed to the third round of the FA Cup for only the second time in team history and the league gap between the two teams is the biggest in FA Cup history. Tottenham's North London rivals and defending champions Arsenal will host fellow Premier League side Newcastle United at the Emirates. The Gunners have had a season to forget so far, and Mikel Arteta would hope that his side can retain the prestigious cup as he looks for some respite.
Here is your official #EmiratesFACup third round draw 🏆 pic.twitter.com/S8dqqnTi7V— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2020
Defending Premier League champions Liverpool were drawn against Aston Villa and will travel to Villa Park next month. The two teams had played out an eventful game earlier this season, which saw Jack Grealish and Co. thump to a 7-2 win at the same venue. Manchester United will host Championship outfit, Watford, in their FA Cup third round tie, as they look to bridge the gap on Arsenal's 14 FA Cup titles. Crosstown rivals Manchester City will also take on championship club Birmingham City at the Etihad Stadium next month.
Last year's beaten finalists Chelsea will take on Morecambe at Stamford Bridge next month as they look to aim for the first piece of silverware under Frank Lampard after agonisingly missing out to Arsenal last year. Leicester City will travel to Stoke City for their FA Cup third round game, while Wolves will host Crystal Palace. Everton will take on Rotherham at the Goodison Park, while Leeds United will travel to Crawley Town or their fixture. Here is the FA Cup third round draw in full:
