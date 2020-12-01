Barcelona To Use Real Madrid Precedent To Appeal Messi's Yellow Card For Maradona Tribute

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi paid an emotional tribute to fellow Argentine compatriot Diego Maradona after scoring against Osasuna on Sunday. The 60-year-old passed away last week following a cardiac arrest in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Following the tribute, Messi was handed a yellow card by the referee for removing his shirt in the game. Now, the Catalan giants look to follow the precedent set out by Real Madrid to appeal against the captain's booking.

Messi Maradona tribute: Argentine booked by referee

After scoring from a thunderous strike to round off Barcelona's victory against Osasuna, Messi went on to pay an epic tribute to Maradona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner removed his Barcelona shirt to unveil a Newells' Old Boys' shirt, which was once donned by Maradona during his stint with the Argentine club.

But the rules stipulate a player shall be booked for removing his shirt during a celebration or otherwise. Besides, Barcelona will also have to pay a fine estimated at €3,000 to the Spanish football federation (RFEF), according to Spanish media publication Diario AS.

Messi yellow card to be overturned?

As per article 91 of the Spanish FA' disciplinary code, "The footballer who, on the occasion of having scored a goal or for any cause derived from the vicissitudes of the game, raises his shirt and displays any kind of advertising, slogan, legend, acronyms, anagrams or drawings, whatever their content or the purpose of the action, will be punished, as the author of a serious offence, with a fine of up to €3,000 and a warning."

But, Barcelona's legal team have chalked out a plan to see out the Messi yellow card. The Catalan giants plan to use the precedent set out by Real Madrid, dating back to 13 years. Back in 2007, defender Sergio Ramos paid a tribute to his former Sevilla teammate Antonio Puerta, following his death.

Messi and Maradona's relationship to be cited by Barcelona in appeal

Ramos took off his shirt in honour and respect for his late Sevilla teammate. And Real Madrid successfully lodged an appeal against the booking on sentiment and emotional grounds. Barcelona believe a similar situation was on display during the Osasuna clash, considering the intermittent relationship between Messi and Maradona, hoping that the decision will be overturned.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter