FA Cup Fifth Round: Live Streaming, Fixtures, How To Watch Live Telecast In India, Preview

The FA Cup fifth round will commence on March 2, 2020, and teams will hope to secure their berth in the quarter-finals of the competition. From the fifth round onwards, FA Cup games will not have a replay if the scores are tied with the game moving into extra time and then potentially more extra time till the winner is decided. Read on to know about the FA Cup live streaming, how to watch the FA Cup live in India, the FA Cup fixtures and the where to watch the FA Cup live telecast in India.

FA Cup live streaming, how to watch FA Cup live in India, FA Cup live in India: Preview

The FA Cup live streaming for the fifth round will begin on March 2, when Arsenal take on Portsmouth, the lowest rank team in the tournament. Arguably the clash of the fifth round in the FA Cup live streaming is the game between Liverpool against Chelsea while Man City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday. Man United will are in contention to face former star Wayne Rooney if the Englishman features for Derby County.

Let fate decide 🔮



SCREENSHOT and reply with the club going through to the #EmiratesFACup quarter-final 🤳 pic.twitter.com/mq48sNulfn — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 1, 2020

FA Cup live streaming, how to watch FA Cup live in India, FA Cup live in India: FA cup fixtures

Here are all the FA Cup fixtures and the timings for the FA Cup live telecast in India:

Portsmouth vs Arsenal, March 2, 19:45 (March 3, 1:15 am IST)

Chelsea vs Liverpool, March 3, 19:45 (March 4, 1:15am IST)

Reading vs Sheffield United, Wednesday, March 3, 20:00 (March 4, 1:30 am IST)

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United, March 3, 20:00 (March 4, 1:30 am IST)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, March 4, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

Leicester City vs Birmingham City, March 4, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City, March 4, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

Derby County vs Manchester United, March 5, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

FA Cup live streaming, How to watch FA Cup live in India, FA Cup live telecast in India: FA Cup live streaming details

How to watch FA Cup live in India:

Plenty of Indian subcontinent fans want to know how to watch the FA Cup live in India and the answer is the FA Cup live telecast in India can ve viewed on Sony ESPN. FA Cup live streaming can be checked out on BT Sport and BBC Sport in Europe.

