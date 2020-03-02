The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

FA Cup Fifth Round: Live Streaming, Fixtures, How To Watch Live Telecast In India, Preview

Football News

FA Cup fifth Round: The fifth round of the FA Cup is almost here so check out the live streaming details, fixtures and how to watch the live telecast in India.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
FA Cup

The FA Cup fifth round will commence on March 2, 2020, and teams will hope to secure their berth in the quarter-finals of the competition. From the fifth round onwards, FA Cup games will not have a replay if the scores are tied with the game moving into extra time and then potentially more extra time till the winner is decided. Read on to know about the FA Cup live streaming, how to watch the FA Cup live in India, the FA Cup fixtures and the where to watch the FA Cup live telecast in India. 

FA Cup live streaming, how to watch FA Cup live in India, FA Cup live in India: Preview

ALSO READ: Gerard Pique Mocks 'worst' Real Madrid Side In Barcelona's El Clasico 2020 Defeat

The FA Cup live streaming for the fifth round will begin on March 2, when Arsenal take on Portsmouth, the lowest rank team in the tournament. Arguably the clash of the fifth round in the FA Cup live streaming is the game between Liverpool against Chelsea while Man City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday. Man United will are in contention to face former star Wayne Rooney if the Englishman features for Derby County.

ALSO READ: Vela Puts LAFC Past Inter Miami 1-0 In Beckham Club's Debut

FA Cup live streaming, how to watch FA Cup live in India, FA Cup live in India: FA cup fixtures

Here are all the FA Cup fixtures and the timings for the FA Cup live telecast in India:

Portsmouth vs Arsenal, March 2, 19:45 (March 3, 1:15 am IST)

Chelsea vs Liverpool, March 3, 19:45 (March 4, 1:15am IST)

Reading vs Sheffield United, Wednesday, March 3, 20:00 (March 4, 1:30 am IST)

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United, March 3, 20:00 (March 4, 1:30 am IST)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City, March 4, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

Leicester City vs Birmingham City, March 4, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City, March 4, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

Derby County vs Manchester United, March 5, 19:45 (March 5, 1:15 am IST)

ALSO READ: Premier League Results, Highlights And Standings After Matchday 28 Shocked Liverpool

FA Cup live streaming, How to watch FA Cup live in India, FA Cup live telecast in India: FA Cup live streaming details

How to watch FA Cup live in India:

Plenty of Indian subcontinent fans want to know how to watch the FA Cup live in India and the answer is the FA Cup live telecast in India can ve viewed on Sony ESPN. FA Cup live streaming can be checked out on BT Sport and BBC Sport in Europe.

ALSO READ: Vinicius Jr. Becomes First Teenager To Score In El Clasico Since Lionel Messi

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE