Tottenham's Harry Kane Faces Another Long Injury Layoff, No Time Frame Set For Return

Tottenham Hotspurs have stated that star striker Harry Kane has suffered a hamstring tear during the match against Southampton on New Year's Day. The announcement was made on Friday evening, two days before the FA Cup fixture against Middlesbrough.

Kane out with injury

In a statement, the club said, "Following assessment today (Friday), we can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during our New Year's Day fixture against Southampton. Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing."'

The announcement comes just a day after head coach Jose Mourinho said that the club was expecting '"bad news" regarding his injury. Stressing Kane's importance, the Portuguese said, "Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club... What the player felt, Harry Kane, leaving a match, the way he did it, he didn’t think twice. It didn’t take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation, some opinions from the medical department before the test results. ‘I don’t think we’re going to have good news. But the reason we’re here is because of the beautiful FA Cup and in relation to that we can say that no Middlesbrough for Harry Kane."

Kane is one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League and his absence will hurt the north London team who have won only two of their last five matches. He has started 20 out of the 21 matches this season and has scored 11 goals in the league and another five goals in the Champions League.

The club did not set a time frame on his return.

Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. pic.twitter.com/tqK526b3Ow — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 3, 2020

