FA Cup Results, Highlights: Man United Claim Narrow Win Vs West Ham, Game Pace Criticised

West Ham United had a scintillating run in the FA Cup until they came up against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The hosts went on to clinch a close-edged but important victory to advance past the fifth round of the FA Cup. Elsewhere, Bournemouth managed to bag a comfortable win over Burnley.

Also Read | Upamecano transfer latest: Man United drop out; Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea could sign him

Man United vs West Ham FA Cup results: Red Devils overcome Hammers challenge

West Ham United displayed a decent form against Man United at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Hammers held on to their guard until the 90th minute, forcing an extra-time play. It was only in the 97th minute when Scott McTominay went on to score the winner from a stunning strike after the West Ham defence failed to clear the ball.

Besides, West Ham successfully denied Man United on several occasions during the normal course of the game. Their defensive gameplay proved fruitful only until McTominay's winner. Interestingly, the Old Trafford outfit maintained possession for a significant part of the game. Meanwhile, West Ham managed just one shot on target throughout.

Also Read | Man United star Amad Diallo provides 3 assists in 'Epic' comeback against Blackburn U-23s

FA Cup results: Greenwood skill vs West Ham wins hearts, Diallo's wait prolonged

Mason Greenwood has had a promising start to his Man United career. And the youngster's brilliance was again on display against West Ham United. The English sensation received the ball by the touchline before humiliating Mark Noble to edge past him in a fraction of second. Fans were quick to draw a comparison with former Man United star Dimitar Berbatov, who produced a similar display in 2008.

Greenwood had to make sure he knew his place 🤩pic.twitter.com/3pqdzkgZ7G — ' (@utdboojy) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, it was believed that new signing Amad Diallo could mark his senior team debut in the FA Cup. And Solskjaer could have afforded to let him bag some game time in the competition if it weren't for the stringent scoreline. Ultimately, the Ivorian footballer's wait has been prolonged. Interestingly, Man United loanee Jesse Lingard failed to make it to the West Ham bench as well. The game's pace has also been criticised by the fans, reprimanding the lack of intensity from the two sides.

Also Read | FA Cup fixtures, schedule and live stream details for 5th round ft. Man Utd and Man City

FA Cup highlights: Bournemouth edge past Burnley

Bournemouth managed a comfortable victory against Burnley in the FA Cup. The Cherries achieved the breakthrough in the 21st minute with Sam Surridge bagging the opener. Besides, Junior Stanislas succeeded in sealing the win as he netted from the spot after Kevin Long brought down Surridge inside the penalty box. Interestingly, the two teams racked up two shots each on target, only for Bournemouth to capitalise on their chances.

Also Read | Man United ‘Choked’ vs Everton and are now OUT of PL title race, says Rio Ferdinand

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter