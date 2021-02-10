Upamecano Transfer Latest: Man United Drop Out; Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea Could Sign Him

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have been keen on signing RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano since the previous summer. But in a major upset for the transfer enthusiasts, the Red Devils have decided to opt out of getting their hands on the talented centre-back. Man United's withdrawal from the race provides an impetus to Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the three clubs now set to battle it out for the transfer parallelly.

Upamecano transfer latest: Man United drop out of transfer race

Upamecano broke onto the scene due to his heroics with RB Leipzig in the Champions League last season. His defensive display was one of the reasons for the team's spell in the European competition when they reached until the semi-final. And his performances attracted interest from top European clubs including Man United.

#mufc no longer have a chance of signing Dayot Upamecano. His choice is between Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea #mulive [@cfbayern] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 9, 2021

And according to a report by German media publication Bild, Man United have decided to withdraw their interest from the Upamecano transfer. Indeed, the Old Trafford outfit were once considered the front runners to sign the 22-year-old defender. In fact, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on to confess that he would be keeping a close eye on the player when the two teams clashed in the Champions League earlier this season.

Efforts on to bring Upamecano to Bayern Munich

With Solskjaer not keen on signing the French centre-back, three clubs now compete for the signature - Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. The Bild report also claims the defending European champions have approved his signing as early as last December. And negotiations have taken place to bring Upamecano to Bayern.

Upamecano has a rumoured €42 million release clause and Bayern wouldn't mind paying the amount considering the player's talent. Moreover, Bavarian defender David Alaba is set to leave the Allianz Arena next summer and the club are looking for an ideal replacement.

Upamecano transfer latest: Chelsea, Liverpool also in fray to sign Leipzig defender

Liverpool were forced to sign Turkish defender Ozan Kabak on loan until the end of the season following an unending injury crisis. The defending Premier League champions will have the option to sign him on a permanent deal for €30 million once the season ends. But Upamecano's deal might prove beneficial rather than the permanent signing of Kabak.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on a centre-back as well. And Thomas Tuchel is keen on working with the RB Leipzig defender. In fact, the Blues' pursuit of David Alaba, Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng all depends on their failure to land the French defender. But Bayern remain the top contenders with Man United now out of the race.

Image courtesy: Dayot Upamecano Instagram