FA Cup Fixtures, Schedule And Live Stream Details For 5th Round Ft. Man Utd And Man City

The return of the FA Cup promises some intense action with some of the top Premier League clubs keen on edging past through the fifth round. The new round of the knockout competition kickstarts on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Here are the FA Cup fixtures, schedule, live stream updates and other key details of the competition.

How to watch FA Cup live?

The FA Cup 5th round live broadcast in India will be provided on the Sony Sports Network. The FA Cup live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Burnley will take on Bournemouth in the opening fixture of the fifth round on Tuesday.

Man United vs West Ham United FA Cup schedule and preview

Man United outplayed arguably their toughest opponent in the competition with a victory against Liverpool in the previous round. The Old Trafford outfit managed to edge past the Premier League champions following a thrilling 3-2 encounter, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes getting on the scoresheet.

We turn our attention to the fifth round of the #FACup 🏆#MUFC pic.twitter.com/bsobSMh4RU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2021

On the other hand, West Ham United were up against third-tier outfit Doncaster Rovers FC. And David Moyes' men hammered Doncaster with four goals to none. Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oladapo Afolayan netted one goal each, besides an own goal from Andy Butler.

The clash between Man United and West Ham United will be played at Old Trafford on Tuesday, February 9 (Wednesday IST) at 1 am. The Red Devils have been dominant in the tie, having managed 26 victories in the previous 45 fixtures with West Ham. Meanwhile, the Hammers managed to make the most out of the clash on nine occasions.

FA Cup fixtures

(All timings are in IST)

Burnley vs Bournemouth - Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 11 pm

Manchester United vs West Ham United - Tuesday, February 9 (Wednesday IST), 1 am

Swansea vs Manchester City - Wednesday, February 10, 11 pm

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Wednesday, February 10 (Thursday IST), 1 am

Sheffield United vs Bristol City - Wednesday, February 10 (Thursday IST), 1 am

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur - Wednesday, February 10 (Thursday IST), 1.45 am

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton - Thursday, February 11, 11 pm

Barnsley vs Chelsea - Thursday, February 11 (Friday IST), 1.30 am

