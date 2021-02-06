Man United Star Amad Diallo Provides 3 Assists In 'Epic' Comeback Against Blackburn U-23s

Man United star Amad Diallo has been enjoying his time in England. The Ivorian footballer bagged three assists in his recent outing for the Manchester United's Under-23s and also helped himself to a goal too as the Red Devils played out a 10-goal thriller against Blackburn Rovers Under-23's. The Amad Diallo assists tally went up to three in the last match as Manchester United's U23s came down from two goals and went on to register a massive 6-4 victory against the Under-23's of Blackburn Rovers.

In what was a fitting end to the match, Amad Diallo scored the final goal for his side during the Man United U23 vs Blackburn U23 game as a Shola Shoretire hat-trick helped the Manchester United Under 23's complete an epic comeback after being 2-4 down. Playing just two matches for Manchester United, Diallo has already registered three goals and three assists for the club and looks to be a promising aspect for the Red Devils.

18-year-old Amad Diallo’s first game for the Man Utd U-23s:

⚽⚽



Amad Diallo’s second game for the Man Utd U-23s:

— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 5, 2021

Amad Diallo: Man United's next prodigy?

Amad Diallo was supposed to join the Reds in the summer transfer window from Atalanta but had to wait till January for his move to England. He is expected to make a massive impact on the first team in the years to come and is being viewed as a player brought in to join the first team rather than plying his trade with the development squads. Just like Facundo Pellistri, the 18-year-old winger is currently not playing with the first team as the club has decided to give him time to settle in his new country which leads to Diallo playing with the Under-23 squads and reserves teams since his move from Atalanta.

The 18-year-old winger has made only two appearances for Manchester United featuring twice in Under-23s games. His first outing came against the Liverpool Under-23's on January 30 where the teenager impressed everyone by netting a brace. Manchester United rode on the performances of striker Joe Hugill who scored four goals and Diallo's brace to register a massive 6-3 win over Liverpool last month.

Diallo's impressive outings led to journalists questioning the Manchester United first-team boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer on the winger's preparation and whether he will be joining the first-team anytime soon. The United boss has refused to make a statement on it but dropped a hint suggesting how the Ivory Coast-based player can be given a first-team debut during this campaign itself.

Fans have called out and voiced their opinion on social media platform Twitter, asking to see Amad Diallo play with in the first team. However, his involvement makes it difficult to have the youngster feature again on Saturday night against Everton. With Manchester United in the running for three competitions including the FA Cup, Europa League, and the Premier League, it won't be too long before Solskjaer looks at younger players and gives them a chance to rotate the squad with the 18-year old being the most likely candidate to be given a first-team start soon

