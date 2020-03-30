FA Allow NHS To Use Wembley As Temporary Base And Field Hospital Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

FA bosses are prepared to aid the National Health Security (NHS) by offering up the iconic Wembley Stadium in a bid to fight coronavirus. While the NHS is on the lookout for temporary bases and field hospitals, the FA has allowed Wembley Stadium as a to fight the outbreak. The unprecedented plague has caused havoc around the world and also caused the Premier League players with coronavirus to self-isolate themselves.

FA offer Wembley to NHS

News of the FA willing to aid the NHS comes after Wimbledon, Lord’s, Twickenham, Silverstone, and Cardiff ’s Principality Stadium offered their facilities to ensure sport comes together at this difficult time. To show their gratitude towards the NHS, the FA will allow the Wembley Stadium, which is nearly three miles from Northwick Park Hospital, as a location to treat victims of coronavirus. The exemplary Wembley Stadium arch has been lit up with the words, 'Thank You NHS' above the main entrance to show appreciation of the work done by the heroes of the country.

To all of our NHS & front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.



Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period.#NHSthankyou pic.twitter.com/Fa2dbJ6Ouv — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 19, 2020

Premier League clubs are also providing a wide range of support for their communities, including the provision of facilities for medical use as well as accommodation for NHS staff. Earlier last week, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was spotted helping the local community in grocery shopping. Man City have also offered the Etihad Stadium to provide facilities required for NHS workers.

FA decides to suspend PL: Premier League players with coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the first manager in the Premier League to test positive for coronavirus. The FA immediately enforced the suspension of the Premier League and news followed with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi testing positive for coronavirus but the Englishman later revealed his recovery. Leicester City confirmed three players showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was forced to self-isolate after a member of his family tested positive for the deadly bug. However, Norwich defender Sean Raggett, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth, then tested positive alongside fellow clubmates players James Bolton and Andy Cannon.

Coronavirus in UK

The coronavirus death toll across the globe has been surging over the past two weeks. Coronavirus cases in the UK have crossed 19,500 with over 1,228 deaths. So far, only 135 have recovered from the coronavirus in the UK.

