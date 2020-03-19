LaLiga's Plan To Test All Players For Coronavirus "irresponsible": Spanish FA President

The president of the Spanish FA (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has slammed LaLiga’s decision to test all LaLiga players for coronavirus. Spain has emerged as one of the worst affected countries in Europe. Several players tested positive for the virus recently, compelling others to undergo self-quarantine in their respective homes.

LaLiga suspended: Spanish FA president slams irresponsible plan

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has termed LaLiga’s decision to test players for coronavirus as ‘irresponsible.’ Rubiales feels that there are others who are in more dire need of testing than the football stars. LaLiga had decided to test all its players for coronavirus after several players tested positive for coronavirus last week.

LaLiga suspended: Season must be completed, says Spanish FA president

Official statement.



LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29.



Luis Rubiales has also asserted that the ongoing LaLiga campaign must be completed. This should be done even if it means breaching the June 30 deadline, according to the RFEF president. This suggestion could materialise, considering the fact that UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 until 2021. It was earlier scheduled to take place from June 12.

LaLiga suspended: Closed-door games should be last option, says Spanish FA president

The Spanish FA president also claimed that the suggestion of playing the remaining fixtures behind closed doors should be considered as the last option. At present, 11,178 people have contracted coronavirus in Spain. Of these, 491 people have died so far. Fearing the coronavirus outbreak, LaLiga decided to suspend all its fixtures for the next two weeks. Earlier, it was decided to play the games behind closed doors. However, the rising number of cases compelled the league authorities to take stringent action to avoid mass congregation at the stadiums.

LaLiga players with coronavirus include Ezequiel Garay

Several LaLiga players tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks. Five people, including players and staff of Espanyol, tested positive for coronavirus. Five Valencia players including the likes of Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangal tested positive for the virus last week.

