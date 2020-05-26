Timo Werner To Liverpool Could Happen As Reports Suggest Virtual Meeting With Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are seemingly leaving no stone unturned in their quest to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer. It is reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp held a 'virtual meeting' with Timo Werner to convince him to join the Reds in the summer. Timo Werner has been the talk of the town, not just in Germany but also in Europe, as the 24-year-old has already scored 30 goals in just 38 appearances for RB Leipzig this season. Timo Werner bagged a hattrick against Mainz in RB Leipzig's 5-0 win over them in the Bundesliga this past weekend. Timo Werner's stellar displays have seemingly forced Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to move quickly for the fleet-footed German striker as a number of clubs in Europe monitor the situation surrounding the Timo Werner transfer.

Timo Werner transfer: Jurgen Klopp in contact with Timo Werner

Earlier last weekend, Bundesliga expert Raphael Honigstein claimed that Jurgen Klopp 'met' Timo Werner to convince him to join Liverpool. According to Sport Bild, talks between Jurgen Klopp and Timo Werner commenced during the time of Easter. Raphael Honigstein, in an interview with BT Sport, said, "I think it depends on what Liverpool want to do because Werner’s been on the record saying he wants to go there and he is available because of a release clause which at the worst would cost about £55m." Honigstein also stated that there has been a virtual meeting between Timo Werner and Jurgen Klopp at least once over the last few weeks.

Timo Werner transfer: Financial instability could scupper the move

However, the financial ramifications of the coronavirus shutdown could throw a spanner in the works of a potential Timo Werner transfer as Premier League sides have taken a massive financial hit during the lockdown. European clubs have lost out on the revenue from ticketing and broadcasting during the lockdown period. "I think they’re a bit hesitant to pull the trigger because they haven’t quite figured out how much of a financial problem the coronavirus will present itself to football, coming over the next month in the Premier League," said Raphael Honigstein.

True: @honigstein told @btsportfootball that there was already a virtual meeting between Jürgen Klopp and @TimoWerner. According to our Information it take place arround easter @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 25, 2020

